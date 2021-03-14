COLUMBIA — It’s not about just getting to the NCAA Tournament. The South Carolina women’s basketball team has done that for nine straight years, and it would have been 10 had the pandemic not canceled last year’s tournament.
It’s about playing well enough in the regular season to get a great draw in the tournament, meaning a top seed. The Gamecocks did that in four straight seasons from 2014-17 and advanced to two Final Fours with the 2017 national championship. After two seasons of not getting a No. 1 seed (again, were it not for COVID, they would have had one last year), they were hungry for it this year.
USC will find out the night of March 15 if it’s done enough to grab one of the coveted No. 1s when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed. By projections, it will be another relaxed atmosphere.
“With the ACC, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments in the books, the No. 1 seeds for the 2021 women’s NCAA tournament look to be settled. Stanford is No. 1 overall in the latest Bracketology projection through Sunday's games, followed by UConn, Texas A&M and South Carolina,” ESPN “Bracketologist” Charlie Creme wrote on March 8. “South Carolina winning the SEC tournament and Stanford’s dominance in the Pac-12 tourney quashed any big opportunities for movement on the top line.”
Creme also said there’s a possible discussion about whether or not N.C. State deserves the final No. 1 seed over USC, considering the Wolfpack beat the Gamecocks in December. Yet it didn’t matter on Feb. 28 when the NCAA had its second and final reveal of the top 16 seeds and USC was one of the No. 1s, and since then, the Gamecocks did lose a game (on the road to No. 3 Texas A&M) but also won the SEC Tournament, as N.C. State did the ACC Tournament.
The Gamecocks’ superior strength of schedule and beating nine AP Top 25 teams should be enough to overcome four losses this season, while N.C. State only had three Top 25 wins (two were over the No. 1 team at the time) and two losses. The Wolfpack lost to unranked Virginia Tech and North Carolina; the Gamecocks lost to four Top 25 teams, three in the Top 8.
Then USC beat one of those teams it lost to, Tennessee, in the SEC Tournament semifinals and would have had a shot at getting even with Texas A&M, but Georgia upset the Aggies. The Gamecocks topped the Bulldogs for their sixth crown in seven years, with coach Dawn Staley recognizing the strangeness of the year and how she had to ride her team a little harder than previous teams.
“You see some of our players, they’re limping out of here. They’re exhausted. That’s what you expect from being an SEC Tournament champion,” Staley said. “With young people, it’s really hard to ask them to do things that they can’t see while things are going great for them. There unfortunately are visuals, and those visuals came in the form of losses, and then they pay attention a lot more in those situations.”
Staley felt that the Gamecocks’ schedule would push them to a No. 1 spot, and the projections agree. The overall NET ranking (the metric that replaced RPI and considered strength of schedule, road games and neutral court wins), has the Gamecocks fourth behind Stanford, UConn and Baylor.
The Cardinal went 4-0 with a Pac-12 Tournament title since Feb. 28 and should be the No. 1 overall seed on March 15. UConn is right behind with a twin 4-0 record and the Big East Tournament championship.
Texas A&M beat the Gamecocks and LSU (the only other team to beat the Aggies this year) before losing to Georgia in the tournament. The Gamecocks lost to the Aggies but swept through the SEC Tournament.
The last seed reveal had N.C. State, Maryland, Arizona and Baylor as No. 2 seeds. State hasn’t lost and beat Louisville in the ACC Tournament championship game, while Maryland won six games, including the Big Ten Tournament, since Feb. 28. Baylor won the Big 12 tournament, while Arizona lost to Arizona State, then UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The pandemic will force all teams to head to San Antonio and its surrounding areas for the tournament and stay there for the duration. Teams cannot go home between rounds and will all have to pass quarantine and testing protocols before the games begin on March 21.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it stands to be the most wide-open tournament in recent memory. Which made it all the more prevalent for a team to try and get as conducive a draw as possible, starting by being named a No. 1 seed.