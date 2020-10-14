Free Times publisher promoted to regional leadership role

Evening Post Industries, parent company to The Post and Courier and Free Times announced earlier this month that Free Times publisher Chase Heatherly has been promoted to the position of Regional Chief Revenue Officer for Evening Post’s Community Newspaper Group.
The group includes news media operations in multiple South Carolina communities: Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Georgetown, Myrtle Beach and Kingstree.
As CRO, Heatherly will provide leadership to and oversee the newspaper management teams. He will continue to serve as publisher of Free Times and The Post and Courier Columbia. He will remain based in Columbia.
“Chase has proven himself as an energetic and thoughtful leader within our company,” P.J. Browning, EPI newspaper division president and Post and Courier publisher said when announcing the promotion. “We are very excited to have him lead this group.”
Heatherly joined Free Times as publisher and advertising director in 2017.
He chairs the Columbia Opportunity Resource professional development organization, serves on the board for the Columbia Museum of Art Contemporaries and is a member of the Columbia Rotary Club and Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc.’s marketing committee.
A native of Anderson County and a graduate of Anderson University, Heatherly moved to Columbia after working for a newspaper in the Upstate.
“I’m honored by this opportunity to become more involved with several of Free Times’ sister news media organizations,” Heatherly said. “Evening Post Industries is a wonderful company that is committed to local journalism across the state of South Carolina. As The Post and Courier continues to expand statewide and these community newspapers remain deeply invested in their local markets, our company will be able to provide even greater local content to our readerships than ever before.”