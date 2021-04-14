Fort Jackson probing video of White soldier berating Black man in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA — Fort Jackson officials are investigating the actions of a White soldier caught on video berating a Black man for walking inside a Richland County subdivision.
"This type of behavior is not consistent with our Army Values and will not be condoned," Fort Jackson spokeswoman L.A. Sully said in a statement on April 14. "We have begun our own investigation and are working with the local authorities."
The two-minute clip posted on Twitter on April 13 shows a man standing less than a foot away from the Black man, who is on a sidewalk in The Summit neighborhood in Northeast Richland.
“Go away, right now,” the man says. “What is it you’re doing here?”
The Black man says he was walking and suggested the White man call police. A woman not seen on camera says officers have been called.
"You're aggressing on our neighborhood," the White man says, shoving the Black man. "You better walk away or I'm going to carry your (expletive) out of here."
"I didn't do anything," the Black man says.
"I'm about to do something to you," the White man says. "You better start walking."
Then the White man and the Black man trade accusations over who started the argument.
“You’re in the wrong neighborhood, (expletive),” the White man shouts. "Get out. Get out."
The White man said the Black Man was "harassing the neighborhood." The Black man says he lives in the neighborhood, but does not answer questions asking where.
"Check it out, we are a tight-knit community," the White man says. "We take care of each other."
The video does not show how the confrontation started or ended.
Richland County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the Black man in the video is accused of two incidents in the same neighborhood days prior to the confrontation. A man touched a woman and picked up a baby without consent, according to incident reports from the sheriff's office.
There was no word if deputies issued any charges. Names of the suspect and victims were redacted in the reports sent to The Post and Courier.
The Post and Courier has not independently confirmed the identity of the White man seen in the video, but several social media posters said he was in the Army. Fort Jackson, the Army's largest training camp based in Columbia, did not identify the soldier.
"This is by no means condoned by any service member," a tweet from the Fort Jackson commanding general's account said. "We will get to the bottom of this ASAP."
Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, the fort commander, issued a statement on April 14, where he thanked the community "for bringing this to our attention."
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating the confrontation.
Sheriff Leon Lott plans to meet with elected officials and community organization representatives to discuss the incident ahead of making a public statement, the department said April 14.
"Sheriff Lott realizes the importance of putting out correct information quickly as there has been a lot of incorrect information distributed through Facebook and other social media," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The video in itself is very disturbing and has helped tremendously in our investigation."
This is a developing story.