Fort Jackson probing video of White man berating Black man in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA — Fort Jackson officials are investigating the actions of a White man caught on video berating a Black man for walking inside a Richland County subdivision.
The two-minute clip posted on Twitter on April 13 shows a man standing less than a foot away from the Black man, who is on a sidewalk in The Summit neighborhood in Northeast Richland.
“Go away, right now,” the man says. “What is it you’re doing here?”
The Black man said he was walking and suggested the White man call police. A woman not seen on camera says officers have been called.
"You're aggressing on our neighborhood," the White man said. "You either walk away or I'm going to carry your (expletive) out of here."
"I didn't do anything," the Black man said.
"I'm about to do something to you," the White man. "You better start walking."
Then the White man and the Black man trade accusations who started the argument.
“You’re in the wrong neighborhood, (expletive),” the White man shouts. "Get out. Get out."
The man tells the Black man, "We are a tight-knit community. We take care of each other" and steps within inches of his face.
The video does not show how the confrontation started or ended.
The Post and Courier has not independently confirmed the identity of the man seen in the video, but several social media posters said he was in the Army. Fort Jackson, the Army's largest training based, is in Columbia.
"This is by no means condoned by any service member," a tweet from the Fort Jackson commanding general's account said. "We will get to the bottom of this ASAP."
Officials from Fort Jackson could not immediately be reached for comment on April 14.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating the confrontation. Sheriff Leon Lott plans to meet with elected officials and representatives from various organizations to discuss the incident ahead of making a public statement, the department said April 14.
"Sheriff Lott realizes the importance of putting out correct information quickly as there has been a lot of incorrect information distributed through Facebook and other social media," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The video in itself is very disturbing and has helped tremendously in our investigation."
This is a developing story.