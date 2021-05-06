Fort Jackson Army trainee accused of hijacking Columbia school bus, sheriff says

COLUMBIA — An Army trainee from Fort Jackson carrying a rifle highjacked a school bus May 6, forcing the students and driver off the bus in efforts to find a ride to another town, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
The 18 children on the bus and driver are all safe, Lott and Richland Two School District officials said.
The trainee, whose name has not been released, left the fort with a rifle and was looking for a ride to another town, Lott said. He then got on the bus heading to Forest Lake Elementary school at a stop on Percival Road as children were boarding at about 7:15 a.m., the sheriff said.
He asked the driver to take him out of Columbia and promised that he would not harm anyone on the bus, Lott said.
Students started calling their parents, and a parent flagged down a Richland sheriff deputy to inform authorities about the armed man on the bus.
Lott said children were asking the trainee questions. He became frustrated and ordered the bus to stop at Alpine Baptist Church on Alpine Road just off Percival Road, and he let the driver and students to get off.
He drove the bus for a couple of miles before abandoning it on Old Percival Road, leaving the rifle behind, Lott said. The trainee was later captured by police on an overpass at the Interstate 77-Interstate 20 intersection.
Lott said the trainee was in his third week at the fort, the Army's largest training base. The sheriff said Army authorities tried to capture him before he left the fort.
"Fort Jackson officials are aware of the incident involving a trainee this morning," a fort spokeswoman said. "We are working closely with Richland County Sheriff Department to respond to this incident."
Richland Two School District spokeswoman Libby Roof said schools in the vicinity were placed on lockout, which happens when there is a threat outside the building and nobody is allowed to exit or enter.
Lott credited the bus driver for being level-headed in the crisis. The district plans to offer counseling to the students in the aftermath of the bus hijacking, Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis told reporters.
"I have never been as scared as a in my life up receiving that call," Davis said. "Every child is a precious child to all of us."
This story is developing and will be updated.