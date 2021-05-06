Fort Jackson Army trainee accused of hijacking Columbia school bus filled with students

COLUMBIA — An Army trainee from Fort Jackson carrying a rifle hijacked a school bus May 6, eventually forcing off the students and driver as he tried to drive to another town, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
The 18 children on the bus and the driver are all safe, Lott and Richland Two School District officials said.
In what Lott called a "very scary situation," the trainee left the fort with a rifle and was looking for a ride to another town when the trainee got on the bus heading to Forest Lake Elementary school at a stop on Percival Road as children were boarding at about 7:15 a.m.
Dressed in physical training clothes, the trainee asked the driver to take him out of Columbia and promised that he would not harm anyone on the bus, Lott said.
Students started calling their parents, and a parent flagged down a Richland sheriff deputy to inform authorities about the armed man on the bus.
Lott said children were asking the trainee about what would happen to them. He became frustrated and ordered the bus to stop at Alpine Baptist Church on Alpine Road just off Percival Road where he let the driver and students to get off.
The trainee drove the bus for about a mile but had difficulty handling it. He abandoned the bus on Old Percival Road near Quincy Road, leaving the rifle behind, Lott said.
The trainee was later captured by police near an overpass at the junction of Interstate 77 and Interstate 20.
"I think God looked down on these kids this morning and wrapped his arms around them and took care of them," Lott told reporters during a May 6 news conference held in the Alpine Baptist parking lot.
Charges against the trainee, whose name had not been released, are pending, the sheriff said.
The trainee was in his third week at the fort, the Army's largest training base, Lott said. Army authorities tried to capture him before he left the fort.
"Fort Jackson officials are aware of the incident involving a trainee this morning," a fort spokeswoman said. "We are working closely with Richland County Sheriff Department to respond to this incident."
Richland Two School District spokeswoman Libby Roof said schools in the area were placed on lockout, which happens when there is a threat outside the building and nobody is allowed to exit or enter.
Lott credited the bus driver for being level-headed in the crisis: "His main concern was the safety of those kids and he did his job."
Richland Two board chairman James Manning told reporters the district has plans for emergencies like the hijacking, including informing parents.
"This is something that unfortunately we have to practice," he said.
The district plans to offer counseling to the students in the aftermath of the bus hijacking, Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis told reporters.
"I have never been as scared as in my life upon receiving that call," Davis said. "Every child is a precious child to all of us."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.