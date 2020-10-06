Former Yesterdays in Columbia slated to get historic refit, become multi-tenant space

COLUMBIA — After Yesterdays historic run of four decades in the heart of Five Points, the building it occupied is being taken further back into Columbia's history, according to newly released plans.

The building's owner intends to restore the building's exterior to its appearance in the 1950s and 1960s, when it was the Gibson's drugstore in the center of Five Points, according to plans filed with the city's Design/Development Review Commission.

The project at 2030 Devine St. would include the partition of the two-story building into space for four different tenants, which have not yet been identified. A kitchen is included in part of the plans.

The building's owner, Dominic Como, did not return requests for comment on his plans. The commission will consider the plan at its Thursday meeting.

The submitted plans call for the restoration of the site's main door to close to its 1950s appearance, with current paneling and windows removed.

Bricked-in windows would cleared and restored with materials that are close to the original. Signage closer to that shown in photos from the 1950s would be restored to the building's Devine Street facing.

Paneling, shutters and window boxes that were added in the decades since would be removed under the plan.

Interior refits to support four tenants on the two floors of the flatiron building would come later, according to the application.

The application notes that the building, wedged between Devine and Santee streets, originally was built in 1935 as a one-story structure, with the second story added during a mid-century renovation.

During its long run as Yesterdays, the entire downstairs served as a restaurant and bar, with the top floor off-limits to visitors. The restaurant closed in April amid the coronavirus shutdown after 43 years in business.

The renovation plans include a request that the building be certified for historic redevelopment tax credits.

The commission staff recommends that most of the plans be approved at Thursday's meeting, with some additions, such as relocating or removing the restaurant side door facing Santee Avenue.

Cook Out heads east

A new Cook Out restaurant location is under construction near the intersection of Garners Ferry and Atlas roads in east Columbia.

Building permits for the project at 7440 Garners Ferry Road were issued last month.

The intersection already features Waffle House and Chick-fil-A restaurants, along with a Lowe's home improvement store.

Cook Out started out with one store in Greensboro, N.C., and now has more than 250 restaurants across the South and mid-Atlantic states.

Regal closes its doors

Regal theaters has re-shuttered the doors to its movie theaters nationwide, including the Midlands, because it has no newly released Hollywood movies to show.

Movie blockbusters keep getting delayed because of the coronavirus, with the new installment of the James Bond franchise, "No Time to Die," being the latest. The Bond thriller recently pushed back its release yet again, moving to April 2021, a year after its original premiere date.

Other movies have either had their premiere dates moved back or become straight-to-digital releases.

Regal operates four theaters in the Midlands, in Lexington, Harbison, Village at Sandhill and on Forest Drive.

New apartment projects

NAI Columbia has closed deals on two sites in Richland County for large apartment projects.

The two sites are near the Trenholm Road Extension in the Windsor Lake area, according to Patrick Palmer, director of retail services for the commercial real estate company.

One site has 11 acres of space while the other has 33 acres, meaning that each site likely will be the location of at least 250 units of multi-family housing, Palmer said.

No dates to break ground have been set yet.

Openings

Peebles BBQ & Wings, which operates a restaurant in the Rosewood neighborhood, is working to revamp a site in the Vista at 902 Gervais, formerly home to The Wild Hare sports bar, for its second location. An opening, beginning with curbside and carryout service, is expected this fall, but no date has been set. ... Ross Dress for Less is opening a store in Sumter at Gateway Plaza on Oct. 24, giving the chain 26 locations in South Carolina.

