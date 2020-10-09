Former soldier accused in Michigan governor kidnap plot arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Michigan law enforcement investigation of a militia’s plot to kidnap that state’s governor ensnared a 21-year-old former Fort Jackson trainee who relocated from the Detroit area to South Carolina in July.

Federal authorities arrested Paul Edward Bellar and booked him at the Alvin Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on Wednesday. That was hours after a Michigan warrant named him as a “sergeant” of the militia that law enforcement alleges had plans to violently overthrow the state capitol, apprehend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and charge her with treason.

Drawing on his military experience, Bellar was responsible for training the group — dubbed the Wolverine Watchmen — on the use of firearms, medical care and other “tactical exercises,” Michigan prosecutors allege.

In a hearing before a Richland County magistrate Friday morning, Bellar waived his right to contest his extradition, a clerk for the court told The Post and Courier. His father said he had not spoken to him Friday, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he was already being moved out of the state.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Bellar’s father denied that his son was seriously involved with the organization. Thomas Bellar acknowledged that his son attended “a couple of training sessions,” but insisted he quickly severed his ties.

“He left them on very bad terms,” said Thomas Bellar, who lives and works in Columbia as a property manager. “He told them they were crazy.”

Thomas Bellar said his son moved in with him this summer after he couldn’t find work during the pandemic as a firearms trainer for local police departments in the Detroit area. Paul Bellar’s Michigan landlord also attempted to evict him for not paying rent on his mobile home in July, the Detroit Free Press reported.

That’s when Paul Bellar relocated to Columbia, his father said. He noted that prosecutors allege the militia’s plot set a deadline of the November election, while he insists his son left the state months earlier.

“It’s kind of hard to storm a capitol living 800 miles away,” Thomas Bellar said.

Paul Bellar trained for the Army at Fort Jackson and was honorably discharged a little more than a year ago with post-traumatic stress disorder, his father said.

Michigan authorities now seek his extradition on charges of supporting a terrorist act, felony affiliation with a gang and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Taken together, the charges could carry more than 40 years of imprisonment.

He is one of seven accused of affiliation with the militia who face state charges. Six other suspected ringleaders were arrested by the FBI and face federal charges that could result in life sentences upon conviction.