Former SC state agency director charged with lewd acts involving a minor

COLUMBIA — A former South Carolina state agency head has been arrested on charges with performing lewd acts on a child.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the March 18 arrest of Harry Gregory, an attorney and former 14-year director of the S.C. State Accident Fund, which provides worker’s compensation insurance to S.C. government employees.
The alleged crimes occurred from 2002 to 2004, when the victim was a minor.
Gregory, 61, was appointed to the state's worker' compensation agency in 2003 by then Gov. Mark Sanford before he was tapped to run the accident fund.
Police arrived at Gregory's Forest Hills home around 7:40 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force, Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit and Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant and Gregory was taken into custody without incident, the department said in a statement.
Several neighbors who witnessed the scene declined to comment.
Gregory was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.