Former SC Commerce chief Joe Taylor mulling run for Columbia City Council

COLUMBIA — Joe Taylor, a former South Carolina commerce chief known as a critic of Columbia's tax and business policies, appears ready to try to address his concerns head-on.

Taylor told The Post and Courier on March 24 he is considering running for Columbia City Council but that it's too early for a formal announcement.

Taylor said he would seek the District 4 seat currently held by Daniel Rickenmann if he were to run in the Nov 2 election.

"I think I am very, very, very keenly interested," Taylor said.

Rickenmann has said he will run for mayor after Mayor Steve Benjamin announced plans not to seek a fourth term. That would leave open his seat representing neighborhoods east and northeast of downtown.

Taylor, a 62-year-old Columbia developer, is the first known potential candidate to express an interest in Rickenmann's seat.

Taylor, who continues to be active in development after running Southland Log Homes, was S.C. Secretary of Commerce for six years under Gov. Mark Sanford and helped land the Boeing jet plant in North Charleston.

He has been outspoken in recent years on restrictions he perceives with the city's business climate. He cited the need to address recommendations from a recent economic study supported by Rickenmann that found in part that high combined taxes of school districts and local governments were stifling Columbia's economic and population growth.

The study was done by a former state Commerce Department chief economist who worked under Taylor.

"There's just steps that we need to take as soon as we can take them to make Columbia competitive, especially as we come out of this COVID situation and companies are re-evaluating their situations and remodeling their business plans," Taylor said.

He added, "We just need to make sure Columbia's in a position from a public safety perspective, an education perspective, a permitting perspective, and an appearance perspective that were able to compete for the new investment and opportunities that are going to come down the tubes."

More than half of Columbia's seven-member council could be new in 2021.

Rickenmann, longtime council member Tameika Isaac Devine and former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson have announced campaigns for mayor.

Devine's at-large seat is being sought by Heather Bauer, an IT project manager and business owner; public health researcher Aditi Bussells; and Deitra Matthews, a former educator and environmental lobbyist.

Sam Davis, the council's longest-tenured member, is stepping down at the end of the year and leaving open his District 1 seat representing North Columbia. Attorney Tina Herbert, who previously led the city's Office of Business Opportunity, is expected to run for Davis' seat.