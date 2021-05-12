Former Lexington One teacher gets 15 years on sexual assault charge

COLUMBIA — A former Lexington School District One kindergarten teacher will spend more than a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old student in 2017 and then be deported, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said on May 12.

Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 43, was handed a 15-year prison term by Administrative Judge Walton J. McLeod IV, who ordered the one-time Red Bank Elementary School teacher be sent back to his home country of Venezuela once his sentence is completed.

Rodriguez was a Spanish teacher from 2014 through 2017, when a student said he inappropriately touched them between January and April 2017. Investigators corroborated the claim through interviews and evidence found at the school.

After being placed on administrative leave, Rodriguez fled the United States and was apprehended in Ecuador in the summer of 2019 following an international manhunt that included the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI.

During sentencing, members of the victim’s family asked that Rodriguez be given the maximum punishment, according to an 11th Circuit news release.

“While this case will, in a sense, be laid to rest today, it will never be laid to rest for these children. These children will continue to bear and wrestle with their new trauma for the rest of their lives,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigator Kaaren Miller said, according to the statement.