Former Columbia councilman's lawsuit against McMaster heading to state Supreme Court

COLUMBIA — A former Columbia City Councilman who sued Gov. Henry McMaster after the governor suspended him because of a domestic violence charge is set to have his case heard before the state Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Oct. 14 in former City Councilman Moe Baddourah's case against McMaster. The councilman — who lost a re-election bid in 2019 — initially sued the governor back in July 2017. While Baddourah is no longer on the council, the case could be precedent-setting for similar matters in he future.

The case stems from an incident in July 2016, when Baddourah, who represented Columbia City Council's District 3 in and around the city center, was charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence — a misdemeanor — after being accused of hitting his then-wife with a car door in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Baddourah was subsequently indicted in the case in January 2017, and suspended by McMaster in March 2017. At the time, McMaster said in an executive order that he regarded the second-degree domestic violence charge as “a crime of moral turpitude,” the legal definition he needed to reach to suspend Baddourah.

The councilman remained suspended for a year and a half. In Sept. 2018 he entered pre-trial intervention in the case and the charge was eventually dropped. He returned to council the following month, but was defeated at the ballot box by Will Brennan in 2019.

But while Baddourah is no longer a member of council, his case against the governor lives on, and could help establish a precedent if municipal officials in the future face a similar allegation.

The court is being asked to consider whether city council members are among the those the governor can suspend under the state Constitution. Also, Baddourah is arguing that his alleged offense was not a crime of moral turpitude.

Multiple messages left for Baddourah were not immediately returned. One of his attorneys, Joe McCulloch, says the court will have to decide whether the misdemeanor accusation was a suspendable offense.

"Traditionally, the definition of moral turpitude is one involving dishonesty, fraud, or extreme crimes involving a level of depravity that is unacceptable," McCulloch said.

Howard Duvall is an at-large member of Columbia City Council and the former longtime director of the South Carolina Municipal Association, the agency that advocates on behalf of cities and towns across the state. Duvall said he still doesn't think Baddourah should have been suspended by McMaster.

"I don't think what he was accused of was a crime of moral turpitude," Duvall said. "In the normal course of my career, the governor only suspended an elected official if there was a felony charge. ... I think it is good that this case is being heard by the Supreme Court. We might get a ruling that says the governor did not have the authority to remove Moe."

Though his time on council has passed, Baddourah continues to think his year-plus suspension was unjust, McCulloch said.

"It will not, obviously, reinstate Moe in any way," the attorney said. "So it will not have any direct or positive effect for Moe. But, he felt strongly it was unfair at that time."

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said McMaster is "extremely confident" in his position on the matter, but declined to comment further, noting it is ongoing litigation.

In his 2017 executive order suspending Baddourah, McMaster said that state law notes moral turpitude "implies something immoral in itself" and that a crime of moral turpitude "involves an act of baseness, vileness, or depravity in the social duties which a man owes to his fellow man or society in general."