Former Best Buy location in Columbia slated to be reborn as a church

COLUMBIA — The former Best Buy store on Two Notch Road near Columbia Place mall will be serving a new audience soon: as a church.

The nondenominational Forward City Church is revamping the former retail store to become its new church, with the building likely to be ready for use in August or September, director of communications Jahniyah Quarles said.

Once the building revamp is finished, it will have room in its sanctuary for 900 worshippers plus a sizable kids' area, youth meeting areas and offices, Quarles said.

The church's pastors, Travis and Jackie Greene, wanted to find a location in the Dentsville community for their church, founded in 2015, to grow, she said.

The church's previous building only had room for about 250 parishioners and very little else, she said. The church has been meeting online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those video services have been popular, with weekend services generally attracting about 30,000 views online, so it seems likely that the church will need the big space the 44,000-square-foot building, she said.

Kendra Scott to Trenholm

Kendra Scott Jewelry will open at Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres, filling one of several spots that have opened up at the center, which is focused on high-end apparel and accessories.

The national jeweler will hold a grand opening event on the weekend of May 1, including free tote bags for the first 50 customers and a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on May 2.

Scott has become such a well-known name for creating her own jewelry company that she makes regular appearances on ABC's "Shark Tank."

The existing jewelry store at Trenholm Plaza, Michaels Jewelry, continues its going-out-of-business sale as the owner, Ron Koenig, retires.

Starbucks on Rosewood

One bit of news that deserves to be highlighted was reported in our recent story on Columbia's coffee market: Starbucks will be coming to Rosewood Drive.

Developer Frank Cason reached an agreement with Starbucks earlier this month to add a Starbucks with drive-thru to his project at the Rosewood Church site at Rosewood Drive and Sloan Street.

The project is expected to break ground in the next two to three months, with the Starbucks expected to open early in 2022, Cason said.

Nadeau to go

Nadeau Furniture will close its store at CrossHill Market and relocate it to Greenville, according to the company's website.

The retailer of high-end furniture will close April 21 in Columbia and open at 505 Hayward Road in Greenville on May 1, according to the company's social media.

The change leave a rare open retail space in CrossHill, which has been remarkably stable since it opened in 2012, anchored by Whole Foods Market.

Have any Midlands business news to share in the column? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.