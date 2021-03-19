Five Points bars opening early Saturday despite St. Pat's cancellation, big crowds likely

COLUMBIA — Many bars in Five Points plan to open at noon March 20 in a nod to the business district's canceled St. Pat's festival that usually drew more than 30,000 revelers in pre-pandemic times.

More than 10 bars plan to welcome patrons starting around the time they would open for what's become the Columbia's largest festival, said Alex Waelde, who manages two bars in the district near downtown.

The impromptu St. Pat's celebration will likely draw thousands of typical St. Pat's revelers, including University of South Carolina students, as most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the state. Bar lines were long on the actual St. Patrick's Day on March 17.

"I think it's going to be slammed," Waelde said. "I think people are ready to return to some semblance of normalcy."

St. Pat's in Five Points was canceled for a second year in late February as a pandemic lingered. But business in Five Points has been picking up and bar operators were getting word that St. Pat's weekend could be very busy.

Steve Taneyhill, a former Gamecock star quarterback who own's Group Therapy bar in Five Points, organized a meeting with bar operators and law enforcement earlier in March to discuss larger-than-expected crowds on March 20, when the festival would have been held.

"We want to make it safe for everybody," Taneyhill said.

He expects March 20 to be like a typical St. Pat's festival with older bar patrons coming during the day hours and younger patrons, including college students, arriving in the evening, around 6 p.m.

Five Points bars, like others across the state, have had practice at handling earlier crowds since they could not serve alcohol after 11 p.m. as part of Gov. Henry McMaster's restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. The alcohol sales curfew was lifted March 1.

Steve Cook, the owner of Saluda's restaurant and president of the Five Points Association, said he believes St. Pat revelers will behave and bars could have a good day of sales after a rough year with the pandemic.

"It is what it is," Cook said. "It's March 2021 and the bars are open in Columbia."

Columbia police will have extra officers patrolling Five Points on March 20 with the expected crowds, spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said. Officers will consider shutting down streets if crowds get too large, she said.

The de facto St. Pat's celebration in Five Points is another sign of gatherings starting again a year after the outbreak began. The Rosewood Crawfish Festival plans a return on May 1 at the State Fairgrounds, while concerts are getting booked at Colonial Life Arena.

“Hopefully, we can thoughtfully reopen with a focus on saving lives and livelihoods," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said when asked about Five Points. "Prayerfully, we’ll see adults act responsibly.”

Normally, many retail businesses in Five Points shut down for the St. Pat's event because streets are closed, and access to the fenced-in festival area requires paid admission.

Cook does not anticipate stores closing March 20 even as more bar patrons arrive earlier in the day.

"We're a family, sometimes a dysfunctional family, and as long as we support each other and do the right things, we can co-exist," he said.