Fired SC agency boss helped husband win $600K tech bid, inspector general report finds

COLUMBIA — A former state agency director inappropriately gave her husband inside information that helped him win a $600,000 contract with her agency, an investigation by the state Inspector General's Office has found.

Former State Accident Fund Executive Director Amy Cofield potentially broke state ethics laws in helping to shepherd the lucrative government work to her husband’s company, according to a 17-page report by State Inspector General Brian Lamkin released April 22.

Lamkin also blamed senior staff at the State Accident Fund for failing to stop the contract from proceeding when they learned of the conflict of interest.

The report cites emails between Cofield and her husband, Jimmy Terrapin, that show them coordinating to ensure he got the job.

Cofield disputes the report's major findings, her attorney wrote in response to Lampkin's probe.

"Ms. Cofield adamantly disagrees with the implication in your report that she and/or anyone at the (Accident Fund) provided preferential treatment" to Terrapin's firm, attorney Jim Griffin wrote.

In a statement April 22, Cofield said, "The report is an exoneration of my actions."

The Inspector General's report does not say if the findings were being sent to the State Ethics Commission or law enforcement.

The findings support Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to fire Cofield from the Accident Fund on Feb. 8 after his office conducted its own inquiry into the Jan. 6 contract.

After her firing, Cofield, a Lexington labor attorney, hired a lawyer and pleaded with the governor to reinstate her to her $135,280-a-year job. McMaster declined.

At the time, Cofield explained that the State Accident Fund had struggled to hire a consultant to help it pick and implement a new software program to handle workers' compensation claims and billing.

She said the agency ultimately hired her husband — who has 30 years of information technology experience — because it could find no other bidders who were willing and qualified to do the job.

Cofield said she got approval from state purchasing officials before her agency hired her husband on Jan. 6. They said it wouldn’t be a conflict of interest as long as she didn’t influence the decision to award Terrapin the contract, Cofield said.

"Gov. McMaster's procurement agency explicitly stated that awarding the contract to a firm which employed my husband was not a problem as long as I did not participate in the process and he did not have any ownership interest in the firm," Cofield said in her April 22 statement. "I did not participate in the process and he had no ownership interest in the firm."

But the Inspector General’s investigation found Cofield and her husband collaborated behind the scenes on the deal, tainting the open-bidding process.

And she didn’t recuse herself from the process of awarding his company the contract, the report concluded. Her attorney, Griffin, disagreed, writing that Cofield "did not influence the selection of" her husband's company "in any way."

As far back as August 2020, Cofield forwarded her husband a list of 21 possible vendors for the consulting job. She later explained that she used Terrapin as an “unofficial advisor on IT matters” at the State Accident Fund.

In early December, a day before the State Accident Fund sent a request for bids on the consulting job, Cofield’s husband approached one of the potential vendors — Globalpundits — and asked it to submit a bid and hire him to do the work, the investigation found.

Days later, two vendors responded to the Accident Fund that they planned to submit a bid.

One was Globalpundits. The other was a competitor named Random Bit.

Privately, Cofield forwarded Random Bit’s intention to Terrapin, letting him know of the potential competing offer.

Terrapin responded: “Yep, that’s Gerhard’s wife. Will we know her per hour rate in time to make sure ours comes under?”

Cofield’s response made clear she wanted the Accident Fund to pick her husband: “Hopefully I don’t technically have to choose the lowest rate though. I just have to be able to explain why I did not.”

The exchange violated state purchasing policies, which forbid agencies from revealing the names or bids of potential vendors until their contract is granted, the Inspector General found.

Discussing the incoming bid with her husband, one of the bidders, gave him an unfair advantage, the report concluded.

When asked about the exchange, Cofield told the Inspector General’s office “that it was a poor choice of words,” the report states.

Cofield took further action to help her husband, the Inspector General found.

Later in December, Random Bit submitted a list of questions to the Accident Fund to help with its bid. An employee of the Accident Fund told the Inspector General that Cofield instructed him not to respond to Random Bit’s questions. Random Bit ultimately didn’t submit a bid, leaving Globalpundits as the sole vendor left.

Griffin, Cofield's attorney, said the report didn't accurately characterize why the Accident Fund didn't respond to Random Bit's questions. Instead, Griffin wrote, the fund declined to answer questions unless Random Bit first promised to submit a bid.

The Accident Fund hired Globalpundits on Jan. 6 in a contract that called for Cofield’s husband to work nearly 40 hours a week at $150 an hour for the next two years.

The Accident Fund and Globalpundits terminated that contract in February, days after Cofield’s firing.

Cofield said April 22 that she was very proud of her work at the Accident Fund.

"I went to work every day with a single mission to make the agency more effective and efficient and I was successful," she said. "Nothing in this report will ever change that."