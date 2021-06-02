Final recommendations on USC building names considered for removal to come July 15

COLUMBIA — A special committee charged with examining buildings and landmarks on the University of South Carolina campus named after historical figures with racially insensitive records will make its final report July 15.

That deadline will close out the first step in what will likely continue to be a contentious and long process that has already drawn criticism, including from some of its own student members, for being drug out.

The special history commission was established soon after former President Bob Caslen started at USC in 2019 "to study and better understand the histories of the people whose names adorn our buildings, and — more broadly — to capture the voices and contributions of forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals who positively contributed to the establishment, maintenance, and growth of our university.”

As well as to weigh removal of some of those names from campus property.

The subcommittee overseeing the naming considerations reported June 2 that it had completed writing its recommendations for six of 14 names.

It was not said what those recommendations were or which six have been finished.

Also, the list for initial consideration originally included 16 names: Barnwell College, Blatt PE Center, Gressette Room in Harper College, Hollings Library, Lieber College, Longstreet Theater, Maxcy College, McMaster College, Preston Residential College, Robert E. Lee Tree, Marion J. Sims Residence Hall, Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center, Thomas Cooper Library, Thornwell College, Wade Hampton College and Woodrow College.

The commission did not say whether two of those had been dropped from the list. Commission leaders and school spokespeople did not provide answers immediately June 2.

Meanwhile, all reports from the various subcommittees, which range from marketing to educational programming aimed at highlight the accomplishments of minority figures on campus, are due to the full commission for final review and feedback by June 24.

A final vote on the the full committee report will take place July 12 and then sent to Interim President Harris Pastides three days after.

Pastides, who had sat on the special panel as chairman, as since stepped down from that role when he took over following Caslen's resignation amid a plagiarism scandal last month.

From there, Pastides will make recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Any buildings the board approves for renaming must then go before the State Legislature for approval. This is due to South Carolina's Heritage Act, a law which requires a vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings.

USC's board approved removing the name of J. Marion Sims, a doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, from a women's dorm a year ago but no bills were sponsored at the Statehouse to make the change.