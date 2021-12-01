Fight the Power: Black creators deserve to control their narrative in art

The passing of Virgil Abloh struck me hard.
In addition to being the first Black artist director of Luis Vuitton, his Off-White label inspired sneaker culture and modern art stronger than anyone in the culture over the last decade. He was able to make strides in an industry that never had a history of embracing hip-hop culture.
His influence and experience were evident.
As an artist, it made me look at the significance of the bond and the significance of telling our own stories; being in control of your narrative is a simple concept, but it isn't always easy for Black and brown stories.
Hollywood has a history of degrading, making caricatures, and even vilifying anyone that wasn't White. Mickey Rooney playing Mr. Yunioshi in 'Breakfast At Tiffany's is just as offensive as Hattie McDaniel's "Mammy" in 'Gone With The Wind.'
We need to be the biographers of our experience. Not just when things are joyous but when there is family anguish. More importantly, we can find bonds in joy as much as trauma.
With that in mind, I caught up with my friend Sanford Greene, a Columbia illustrator and Eisner Award winner (a top tier comic book award) for his comic book "'Bitter Root." The comic is a Harlem Renaissance-set story that follows a Black family of monster hunters.
Next year' Bitter Root' will be made into a movie with 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler producing it and Oscar winner Regina King directing it. It's a blackity-black affair.
I spoke with Sanford about him choosing to step away from popular comic-related jobs to specifically create this new Black story, which could have been a risk in the comics world.
Topics in the book range from the KKK attempting to lynch someone, police violence against Blacks, and institutional racism and sexism. Despite these heavy topics, Greene talked about the importance of controlling the narrative.
"'Bitter Root' was cathartic for my trauma," Greene said. "We touched on everything in the story. But it was important that it wasn't about the trauma as much as it's about what should mean the most: Family. That's who helps you get through it."
My talk with Sanford gave me insight and motivation to challenge myself during this holiday season. At least once, when my family and I are getting back together, I will take time to speak with an elder and look at those bonds we have with our shared stories.
The solution came from the most quoted movies in a Black household of all time: "The Color Purple."
Those unaware of the Alice Walker masterpiece released in 1985 stars a young Whoopi Goldberg playing the main character Celie Harris. The film touches on everything in a rural North Carolina town in the early 20th century.
In other words, this movie is not a comedy.
It's filled with domestic violence, incest, racism, self-hatred, and more. But if you're around my family and Black folks when a particular quote from the movie seems appropriate, we refer to the film and laugh out loud.
At any family gathering, somehow the quotes of, "You sho is ugly!" or "All my life I had to fight!" often make the rounds.
The more I thought about it, many things that would bond the circle of Black folks from family to friends are jam-packed with trauma. During family gatherings, one of the great convos is about monumental beatings (or, as we say, "whoopins") we got growing up.
I remember even saying to my family around dinner as we reminisced that, "These stories are pretty traumatic. This sounds a lot like abuse." Everyone gave a nodding affirmation, and we kept laughing. These are our stories and those moments make me want to know more.
You may not have to be Ed Bradley from '60 Minutes', but reach out to your grandmother and ask her questions about her worries and concerns growing up. Ask them about the best day they've ever had or things that brought them happiness.
There has been an ongoing joke with my family that if Alex Haley, author of 'Roots,' were related to us, the book would never have happened since it required willing relatives and elders to talk about their family history. I understand the reluctance to speak on the past because it can be painful.
But things over the years have changed, and I have plans to speak with a great aunt in this fashion. She's the de facto family historian that's not only able to remember many things but is willing to share.
Black stories matter, and sometimes the best place to start is at home.