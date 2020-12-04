Fight over feral cats leads to murder charge against Lexington man

LEXINGTON — A dispute between longtime caretakers of feral cats in Lexington turned physical and then deadly on Thursday, leaving a 72-year-old woman slain and her rival feeder facing a murder charge.
Sean Eric Malahy, 49, was denied bond Friday after being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Gilbert resident Judy Dyanne Burnett.
Malahy told Magistrate Judge Arthur Myers that he was unemployed and receives $700 a month in disability.
The confrontation started Thursday evening in the 700 block of West Main Street in Lexington, authorities said. There was a fight over how to care for the feral cats, though the exact subject was not clear.
Burnett and Malahy were acquaintances who had clashed before about how to handle the feeding, trapping and releasing of wild felines living in the wooded area, authorities said.
When police arrived around 5:40 p.m., they found Burnett near a fence behind the Town Square shopping center with a gunshot wound to the face.
Burnett died en route to the hospital. Malahy, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody but declined to speak with detectives.
In court Friday, Malahy told Myers the shooting was defensive. He kept his head down throughout the three-minute hearing at Lexington County Bond Court.
"I was attacked. I was punched in the face. I had no where to retreat," Mahaly said.
Burnett's daughter, Misty, said in a statement to Myers "she was loved, and we're just here to represent her."
Malahy is due back in court Feb. 4 for a preliminary appearance.