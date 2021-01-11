FBI warns SC law enforcement of possible armed protests in Columbia after US Capitol riot

COLUMBIA — The FBI has notified the State Law Enforcement Division of possible armed protests in South Carolina's capital soon, a state agency spokesman said Monday.

SLED said it received information about the possibility of armed protests in the nation's state capitals after a riot by supporters President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol last week that left five people dead, including a police officer. The state agency didn't provide dates the protests are expected in Columbia.

"We are and have been in constant communications with our federal, state and local partners about this information and are prepared to provide any necessary assistance as requested," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

An FBI bulletin said armed protests are planned in all 50 state capitals starting Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20, the date of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to multiple media reports.

The riot at the U.S. Capitol interrupted Congress' efforts to certify the 2020 presidential election results and were fueled by claims of election fraud that have been rejected in the courts. The results were certified after midnight when deliberations resumed after the disturbances.

Now federal authorities are warning of the potential for more unrest in the waning days of Trump's presidency.

The S.C. Bureau of Protective Services, which protects the Statehouse, increased security last week, an agency spokesman said in a statement.

"We are remaining in a state of heightened security and vigilance and monitoring developments in the state and around the nation," the statement said.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott declined to directly address the FBI's warning during a news conference Monday to discuss murders in his jurisdiction during 2020, saying only that his office works with local partners in such instances and would do so again if required.

A statement from the FBI's Columbia field office didn't directly address the possibility of armed protests in the city, but said the agency will work with state and local agencies as needed.

"As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners," the statement said. "The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."

On the same day a mob pushed into the U.S. Capitol, about a hundred Trump supporters came to the S.C. Statehouse in a peaceful show of solidarity for the defeated president.

The event, which included a speech by Republican state Rep. Josiah Magnuson of Spartanburg, was peppered with "Stop the Steal" and other placards asserting that the Nov. 3 general election was comprised by voter fraud.

Though the gathering was nonviolent, there was a police presence and about 25 members of the Proud Boys, a far-right organization labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.