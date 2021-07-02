Faye Swetlik's killer masked smells in home, acted strangely as new case details revealed

CAYCE — The man who killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik stashed her body in his Cayce apartment for two full days before burying her in a shallow grave, local police said in a newly issued report.

The report details, for the first time, 30-year-old Coty Taylor’s erratic behavior in the three days between the time he strangled Faye on Feb. 10, 2020, and his own suicide on Feb. 13.

Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said the report’s release is intended to bring closure to Faye’s death. He said his department would not make any further statements or answer any more questions about the case.

But questions linger, nonetheless.

It still isn’t clear why officers did not find Swetlik’s body when they searched Taylor’s apartment the day before her body was found.

It isn’t known whether Taylor, a restaurant employee, abducted Swetlik by force or lured her away as she played in front of her home in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, 5 miles southwest of downtown Columbia.

And police haven’t established a motive behind the killing.

Case closed

The abduction and murder of the bubbly, redheaded first-grader nearly 17 months ago shook the growing town of Cayce and garnered national attention.

In all, more than 300 federal, state and local police using dogs and helicopters spent three days combing a 1-mile radius around Churchill Heights, located off a busy roadway near an interstate interchange and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. They scoured pools, creeks, sheds, manholes and woods, even looking inside cupboards.

In addition, police followed 283 leads sent to a hotline and searched all cars coming in and out of the neighborhood.

In a prepared video statement issued July 2, Snellgrove said his department followed every lead.

“All endings, evidence and facts point to the exact same conclusion: Coty Taylor abducted and murdered Faye Marie Swetlik and was the sole perpetrator in this horrible case," he said.

Snellgrove, who is retiring at the end of the year, said he was proud of his officers. At least five Cayce officers chose to retire within six months of Faye’s killing.

"I am at peace that we did absolutely everything we could have done to locate and bring Faye Swetlik home safely," the chief said.

Faye had stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary about 2:50 p.m. Feb. 10 and walked the short distance with her mother to their apartment.

She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother last saw her at 3:45 p.m., but an hour later noticed she was gone. After checking with friends and looking for an hour, she called police.

Nearly 12 hours after Faye went missing, authorities were still unsure whether Faye was kidnapped or had just walked away and was missing, according to investigative notes

During an FBI polygraph on Feb. 11, Faye's mother Serena Collins said she could help locate her daughter with her “mother’s intuition.” Collins told police she believed the girl would be found near Six Mile Creek. The next day, she led police to where she thought her daughter would be but they found nothing.

Strange behavior

Authorities interviewed Taylor, as well as other neighbors, during the three-day manhunt but did not come across Faye's body. Case records and video footage released by police shed more light on Taylor’s behavior in the days after he strangled Swetlik on Feb. 10, 2020.

Taylor was at work when police first searched his apartment at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 with the permission of his roommate. Police noticed a full black laundry bag — which was later found to have evidence of Swetlik’s DNA. At the time, investigators didn’t touch or further examine the bag. They saw nothing they deemed suspicious and left.

But Taylor acted strangely when he returned home from work that day, his roommate would later tell police.

The townhouse had developed a strange smell since Faye had gone missing, the roommate said. He told police he initially dismissed the smell as being a low-quality deodorizer to conceal the smell of marijuana, as the two frequently smoked.

Taylor’s roommate stated that he “had never smelled a dead person before but there was something not right.” In hindsight, he said he thought Taylor was attempting to conceal “the smell.”

Taylor also coated the townhouse with a deodorizing spray, something he had never done before, his roommate said.

Police returned to search the townhouse again at 5:45 p.m. to interview Taylor, who couldn’t give them a strong alibi. He said he was sleeping at home, alone, at the time the girl went missing two days earlier.

Police left, again finding nothing they deemed suspicious.

At this point, police could not exclude Collins or her live-in boyfriend, Carter Arcand, as suspects. Investigators had found spots of blood in their home, including on a pillowcase found in the washing machine.

Tests would later reveal none of the blood belonged to Faye. But "at this point in the investigation there were no clear suspects," the Cayce investigator wrote.

Trip to Walmart

That same day, on Feb. 12, a surveillance camera from a nearby tire distribution center was trained on a wooded area behind a row of homes. Its footage showed officers canvassing the wooded area.

Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 13, the camera captured a light beaming from a spot in the woods, purportedly carried by Taylor as he sought a spot to bury Faye’s body. The area, about 200 feet from Taylor’s apartment and 300 from the girl's house, was one police had just searched.

Hours later, around 7 a.m. on Feb. 13, Taylor walked to Walmart and wandered the store’s garden department for 20 minutes. He told a store employee he was trying to build a garden but had not worked on one since childhood.

The employee would later tell police Taylor “grabbed random seeds from a display and appeared to have no plan for his garden.”

Eventually, he checked out of the store with several bags of soil and fertilizer, plus a box of Pop-Tarts. Those same Pop-Tarts wrappers were later found in Taylor’s trash can, along with Swetlik’s rain boot.

Taylor took a Lyft back home from Walmart. His driver later told police Taylor acted unusually in the backseat.

The driver asked Taylor if he knew the missing girl from Taylor’s neighborhood. Taylor said, “I don’t know” several times before finally replying “I never met her before.”

Surveillance footage showed a figure entering the woods where Swetlik was later found buried around 7:47 a.m. The figure held a bag the size of a typical 50-pound bag of potting soil.

Less than three hours later, Taylor dragged a knife across his own neck, killing himself on his back porch.

Police got their break in the case when a polka-dot boot was discovered in in Taylor's trash can that same day. It looked just like one Faye was wearing when she was last seen by her mother playing in their front yard. Also in the can: a soup ladle with fresh dirt .

This led to another search of the woods behind Faye's home, where Snellgrove came upon her body around 11 a.m. Police shared distant surveillance video from a neighboring business showing the chief making the discovery and officers rushing to meet him and set up a crime scene.

A polka-dot boot and a patch of her floral skirt could be seen poking from the shallow grave, which contained potting soil. Inside, investigators found Faye, still wearing her "Peace, love and music" T-shirt. A white plastic trash bag was wrapped around her neck.

Taylor was found dead on his back patio soon after. He killed himself but left no suicide note.

Taylor's roommate told police that Taylor had expressed feelings of depression as well as suicidal thoughts. Taylor had discussed the cost of shotguns with their boss at the restaurant where they worked. Taylor also had a paid subscription to porn website, though his roommate did not know what type of pornography he watched.

The roommate called him childlike and a nerdy shut-in but did not think he was capable of "doing something like this."

A man who played online games with Taylor for five years said he was as "a loner who constantly had a negative outlook on life" who "lived without hope," according to a witness statement. The online gamer described Taylor as asexual because he never talked about women.

Taylor had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement. An analysis of Taylor’s computer did not reveal any links between him and Faye's mother Selena Collins, the mother's boyfriend, or Faye.

Investigators repeatedly tried to examine his cellphone as well, but could not crack his password to gain entry.

Evidence from the FBI is still unavailable as the agency has yet to close their portion of the case. There is also pending evidence from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Holdman, Wilks and Cota reported from Columbia. Joey Cranney and Andy Shain contributed from Columbia and Glenn Smith and Mary Steurer contributed from Charleston.