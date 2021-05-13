Family impacted by bus hijacking vows legal action against Richland Two, Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA — A Columbia-based law firm is promising some kind of legal action against Fort Jackson and the Richland Two School District in the aftermath of a bus hijacking that left 18 children and a driver with lasting emotional trauma, attorneys said on May 13.

"We're here to ask questions, we're here to ask for transparency, we're here to ask for accountability," Bakari Sellers, of Strom Law Firm, told reporters. "While for many of us this is just a one-day or two-day news story, for these children, this is a traumatic event that will last a lifetime."

Sellers and attorney Jennifer Fickling represent a family whose children were aboard a bus on May 6 headed to Forest Lake NASA Explorer School in Columbia.

Minutes after Josh Flores' two daughters got on the bus, the lawyers said, a Fort Jackson trainee in uniform and carrying an empty M4 carbine rifle forced his way on and demanded the driver continue to the next town.

The trainee became frustrated and ordered the bus to stop, officials have said. The children and driver were let out at Alpine Baptist Church on Alpine Road just off Percival Road, about 4 miles north from where he stepped aboard the bus.

The trainee drove the bus another mile north, but had difficulty handling it, officials have said. He abandoned the bus on Old Percival Road near Quincy Road, leaving the rifle behind.

The trainee was later captured by police near an overpass at the heavily traveled junction of Interstate 77 and Interstate 20, about 2 miles south of where he abandoned the bus, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said last week.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department identified the man as 23-year-old Jovan Collazo of New Jersey, who was in his third week of training at Fort Jackson, the Army's main center for basic combat training. Collazo was charged with 19 counts of kidnapping and one count each of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with great bodily harm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, carrying weapons on school property and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. Collazo waived his bond hearing.

"It was just a very uncomfortable and unfortunate situation, and you've got to ask yourself, 'How does a guy from Fort Jackson get off a military base with a gun? How does that happen?" Flores said May 13.

In a statement later that day, Fort Jackson's commander said the installation has paused its weapons immersion training program pending a full review.

"Although we knew there was no ammunition in the weapon, we acknowledge that others did not know that fact. Our goal is to determine how this happened and what actions are needed to prevent it in the future," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. said. Beagle wants to speak with families impacted by the hijacking, he added.

Richland Two officials said May 13 ongoing social and emotional counseling resources are being offered to students and employees.

"Immediately after the incident we began reviewing district practices and policies surrounding transportation safety. That process continues. We stand ready to engage in constructive and transparent dialogue about these processes as they relate to this incident," the district said in a statement. "It’s unfortunate that school districts have to prepare for situations like the one on May 6, but the practices and training we have in place for emergency situations proved to be immensely beneficial."

Sellers and Flores praised law enforcement officers for their actions, and also recognized that Collazo's behavior was not representative of the Army overall.

"The military, they're our heroes. They go out and do jobs I never think of doing. This is just an individual case, but at the same time, how did Fort Jackson let this happen?" Flores said.

Meanwhile, Richland Two officials identified the driver May 13 as Kenneth Corbin. He'll be honored during a districtwide ceremony May 14, and state Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, introduced a resolution recognizing him for his calm thinking under duress.

"Whereas, with millions of parents entrusting the safety of their children to public school bus drivers, they should take great comfort in knowing people of Mr. Corbin's character and caliber are at the wheel," the resolution reads in part.

Fickling said the firm is in the early stages of its work, and no legal action has yet been taken.

"We are looking for accountability here. How does something like this happen? It is our intention to get to the bottom of that; it is our intention to ensure it doesn't happen again," she said. "Obviously, all of the children are going to be impacted by this significantly, and for a long time."

Flores, whose daughters are 6 and 11, said they're struggling to recover from the scary confrontation. His oldest one has autism and remains afraid of soldiers.

"At this point, my daughters are doing better, but they've not returned to school because they're having nightmares," he said. "It's a dark time."