Emergency 'just in case' clothes closet charity for kids coming to Midlands

COLUMBIA — A Lowcountry nonprofit that for nearly 20 years has provided clothing for children taken out of situations of abuse and neglect is headed to South Carolina’s capital region, where the need for such a program is acute, its founder says.

“Being in my hometown, I’m excited about, but sad we have to do this,” said Lowcountry Orphan Relief creator Lynn Young, a Columbia native.

Since 2003, the North Charleston-based organization has worked with more than 200 agencies, including dozens of schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, to create what it calls “just in case closets,” which offer children a private place to receive clean garments.

Young spent April 1 huddling with Columbia city officials and touring properties in anticipation of setting up a presence in the area within months.

It's still unknown how much it will cost to launch operations in the Midlands with no location yet finalized.

“We’ve got to take care of them because what goes around comes around, and they have experienced so many bad things, so to feed a child and to bathe a child and clothe a child gets you 25 percent of the way there, then they'll focus on bettering themselves,” Young said.

On top of clothing, children receive kits filled with school supplies, reading materials and a stuffed animal. Some 50,000 of those kits have been produced since the nonprofit’s inception.

In 2019, the state Department of Social Services investigated 343 cases of physical child neglect in Richland County and 29 involving abandonment, according to data on its website.

Young said numbers like those plus the agency’s longtime partnership with Lowcountry Orphan Relief necessitated finding a Midlands distribution center site.

For schools that have worked with Lowcountry Orphan Relief, the results have been profound. Several principals and superintendents penned letters of support for Young as she met with Columbia city officials.

She’s also set to talk with Richland School District One and Two administrators next week.

“It is the first resource that we go to whenever we have a family in need. We have students who come to school dirty and Just in Case closet has helped us to ensure that students are clean and confident in their day,” wrote Cari Lawson, a counselor at Oakbrook Elementary School in Dorchester District Two.

The closets also help children who are caught in other emergencies, such as house fires or accidents at schools.

“This program makes every child feel their self-worth and equal to the child that they are sitting next to,” said Fronde Stille, director of school counseling services in the Charleston County School District.

With an army of 1,800 volunteers, Lowcountry Orphan Relief has enjoyed corporate support from some of the area’s largest businesses, including Blackbaud, Boeing, Bosch and Fruit of the Loom, which has a distribution facility in Summerville.

After raising five children of her own, Young’s family wondered why she wanted to remain so involved in the lives of others. It’s because of incidents like one involving a 6-year-old boy who, ahead of a court appearance, came to the nonprofit’s North Charleston headquarters. Young told him to pick any stuffed animal he wanted, but the boy was stymied because he sought a lion.

“A lion? Why do you want a lion?” Young remembers asking him.

“Because it’ll protect me,” the boy said.

“You get down and you get depressed and you think you feel like you can’t do this anymore, and then you hear a kid like that,” Young said.