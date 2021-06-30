Emails show eroding trust in departed Lex-Rich 5 leader: 'I view this as insubordination'

COLUMBIA — Lexington-Richland 5 trustee Nikki Gardner was livid at Superintendent Christina Melton after she re-imposed a mask requirement, lifted by the board, on the advice from district lawyers.

“I cannot believe that you have directly gone against the will of the board,” Gardner wrote to Melton in an email sent the evening of May 6. “You have no authority to enforce masking without a (board) policy. This will cause extreme events … and I will lay it at your feet.”

Gardner added that she planned seek how the board could censure Melton.

The exchange took place just seven hours after Melton was named the state's top superintendent for 2022.

Melton's last day running the 17,500-student district covering Irmo and Chapin was June 30. She received a $226,000 settlement, nearly one-third more than her annual salary, for her resignation.

No one has said why Melton quit after three years as superintendent, but emails now being made public show that trustees had begun to lose faith in her leadership months earlier.

On Dec. 8, trustee Ken Loveless said Melton was being insubordinate by waiting more than three days to answer several questions he had about staffing levels at Chapin High School and rumors of a substitute punching a student.

That followed two other sharply worded emails to Melton — one asking her for detailed information on candidates for three administrative jobs and other regarding quarantine protocols for student athletes.

Melton defended herself against accusations that she was ignoring what was being asked of her, several times asking for clarification of board policies.

Melton acknowledged overlooking his initial text message due to sleep deprivation, keeping her district-issued cell phone locked over that weekend as she rested.

When she did respond via email, it was to ask board chairwoman Jan Hammond whether trustees wanted daily or weekly reports of “high need” situations.

Loveless was furious.

"Dr. Melton is telling me she will not answer me. She is looking to you for tell her if she has to answer??? I don't understand," he wrote to the superintendent and trustees. "I made specific questions known as board vice chair and I expect answers. I view this as insubordination."

A few days later, on Dec. 12, Loveless found himself again at odds with Melton.

This time he demanded she turn over logs of all "notes and interviews" from job finalists in unspecified administrative positions. But that led to some confusion among trustees about which personnel decisions and information Melton was required to provide.

"Your actions are not directed by a single board member but only by a vote of the board in public," trustee Ed White replied. White would resigned mid-meeting on June 14, just 20 minutes before Melton announced her intentions to leave.

There also were concerns over Melton’s decision to let Chapin high and Irmo elementary schools keep taking students who live outside the attendance zone, even after parents expressed concerns over capacity and rezoning.

"If she will not reconsider I think we will need to have a special called meeting to consider directing her to remove these schools from the list,” trustee Catherine Huddle told board chairwoman Jan Hammond on Dec. 15.

“I know none of us want to tell her what to do but we will be forced to do so if she will not listen to reason," Huddle continued. "Having a special meeting will not do her or us any good. Please ask her to do the right thing are remove (the schools) from the list.”

On April 30, as students, parents and staff clashed over the district's mask requirements at board meetings and during rallies held at schools, Gardner asked the board for a discussion on the district’s policy. She faulted Melton for not clearly communicating the district's guidelines, including that non-mask wearer would not face punishment.

“This is unconscionable and I will not be a part of it any longer," Gardner wrote. "If Dr. Melton would send out clarification, we could avoid this, but since she will not do so, I feel we have to step up and micromanage. Our current policy allows for leniency and it should be stated as such so there is no confusion.”

Five days later, trustees voted 4-2 to rescind an August 2020 requirements for masks inside classrooms, turning the mandate to an option — but they revised their decision less than a week later based on a recommendation by Andrea White, the district’s attorney.

She told the board a S.C. Education Association lawyer representing 100 employees planned to sue the district for repealing its policy. That led the board to adopt a May 10 resolution “strongly encouraging” staff and students on district property — which was written to be nullified pending changes to state guidelines.

Though Melton was never censured, White was after his resignation as trustees voted 4-2 on June 28 in responses to his decision to go public some details behind Melton's departure.

“I witnessed the hostile and abusive work environment these three (Gardner, Huddle and Loveless) created for her that would make it impossible for any Superintendent to succeed,” White wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Melton will relinquish her Superintendent of the Year honor because eligibility requirements demand she be on the job.