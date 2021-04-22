Earth Day celebrated in SC with planting of 3.4M loblolly pine tree seeds

COLUMBIA — The planting of more than 3 million trees across South Carolina on Earth Day serves as a practical lesson on how the state's economic prosperity depends on a healthy environment, officials said at an April 22 celebration outside the Governor's Mansion.
The record single-day planting, dubbed Power Plant, involved more than 120,000 volunteers and 625 partnering companies and public agencies, said Tom Mullikin, chairman of the state Floodwater Commission.
"It's not just a statement of nature, it’s a statement of teamwork," he said.
The massive effort served a two-fold mission of educating the public about the importance of trees, while quickly getting millions of water gobblers in the ground as a natural protection from future hurricanes and flooding.
A single mature tree can absorb 11,000 gallons of water annually, Mullikin said.
"It matters," he said. "People come to see our beautiful state because of our outdoors, and what you see coming together is this nexus of a strong economy and a strong ecology.
"The public narrative is often you have to pick one or the other," he continued. "But you don’t have one without the other."
Private companies provided about $50,000, but it was mostly a volunteer effort planned over the last year and a half, he said.
The state Forestry Commission donated the seeds in large sacks. Inmates at two female prisons then repackaged them into packets of 60 seeds each that were mailed all over the state.
They filled roughly 60,000 packets in just three days, said Lisa Engram, warden of Camille Graham Correctional in Columbia, where 16 women volunteered for the project.
"It was a great teambuilding process," she said. "To see how it would actually impact the environment and community and benefit the children some of them left behind was really inspiring for them."
Those putting the seeds in the ground included students across the state in 4-H and other agricultural programs, as well as Boy Scout groups.
