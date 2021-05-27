Dylan Wonnum on Gamecocks' offense: 'We’re going to try to make something shake'

COLUMBIA — There’s a lot going on out there, from remembering which way to shift on which play, staying in place to protect the quarterback or running ahead to spring the running back. Being big and strong helps, but that’s only the start.
When describing an effective offensive lineman, Dylan Wonnum paused.
“It’s about your feet,” he said. “And I got good feet.”
Those feet on the three-year, 24-game starter has South Carolina feeling pretty good about what will key the Gamecocks’ new offense in 2021. Without a strong front, coordinator Marcus Satterfield probably couldn’t install much of what he wants to.
But six linemen who started at least one game last season are back, including three that started every game. Wonnum, the projected right tackle who has dabbled enough at left tackle to start four games there, is one of those three returnees and is prepared to resume a spot not only as a starter, but as leader.
“We’re comfortable with each other so that means we can trust each other more. As far as O-line, it’s about trust,” he said. “If I can trust my right guard is going to be there, it can mean a world of difference. And we are trusting each other.”
Highly recruited by the rest of the SEC along with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Southern Cal, Wonnum chose the Gamecocks in part because of older brother D.J. Wonnum. The elder Wonnum, lightly recruited and committed to Indiana before flipping to USC when Will Muschamp was hired, became a defensive stalwart, NFL Draft pick and specialized playmaker with the Minnesota Vikings.
Dylan Wonnum became a starter almost immediately, heading out with the first team during the final seven games of 2018. An ankle injury in 2019 and hip surgery that cost him all of spring practice in 2020 held him up but he still started every game last season.
This year there’s more to learn. New position coach, head coach, coordinator, playbook.
It’s why offensive line coach Greg Adkins was cagey in the spring, cautioning that no position was decided.
“There’s a mix of guys with some experience and some guys have never been on the field. But this offense is new for everybody, and I think it’s a work in progress for everybody,” he said. “We’re still just trying to figure out who’s going to play where.”
Wonnum will play somewhere, and most likely at right tackle, although most of his reps in the spring were at left tackle. He’s been fine-tuning what he needs to do while trying to mesh into the offense that Satterfield is constructing.
The feet help.
“Your first initial steps are the most vital part of your pass-blocking. If you get your first steps in the ground coming out explosive, you’re really good,” Wonnum said. “We all pull our weight at the end of the day because we’re grown men at the end of the day.”
He has an extra season after 2021 if he wants to use it, and said it’s an option along with the NFL. The immediate focus is making sure his contributions are notable in an offense that will need time to gel.
The positive there is the Gamecocks have ready-made offense at their disposal. Tailback Kevin Harris led the SEC with 1,138 rushing yards last year. He has MarShawn Lloyd, the most hyped running back prospect at USC since Marcus Lattimore, and ZaQuandre White, who showed off in the spring game, around him.
That makes it easier, although Wonnum’s effort won’t change.
“I’m going to block my butt off, just like they’re going to run their butt off,” Wonnum said. “We’re going to try to make something shake.”