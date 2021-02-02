DHEC one vote away from getting first permanent director in nearly 8 months

COLUMBIA — The state's public health agency came a vote closer Tuesday to having a new director, after Dr. Edward Simmer promised senators he'd work more with local leaders to get the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolinians' arms as quickly as possible.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted unanimously to advance Simmer's nomination to the full Senate after peppering him with questions on what he would've done differently amid the pandemic that struck 400,000 South Carolinians, killing 6,600, and his plans for reaching rural areas.

Simmer, who retired from the Navy on Dec. 31, would start as soon as he's confirmed, which could occur Thursday.

Approval by the full Senate would provide the Department of Health and Environmental Control its first permanent leader in nearly eight months. He would be the seventh person to run the massive agency in the past decade, including three interim stints by current acting Director Marshall Taylor, who's otherwise DHEC's chief attorney.

Simmer stressed his planning abilities, noting that was a big part of various jobs over three decades in the Navy. In his last role overseeing Tricare Health Plan, the military's massive health system for care outside military hospitals, he developed a benefit plan through 2030, he said.

Legislators have been increasingly frustrated by DHEC's seeming inability to plan ahead, whether in ramping up COVID-19 testing last summer or figuring out a distribution method for limited vaccine doses — which is still in the works.

DHEC's board is set to vote again on that at its next meeting, if legislators don't override its tentative plans to allocate doses based strictly on how many people live in each county. A bill advanced Tuesday to the Senate floor would require distributions to factor in local demographics, including poverty and ages. The House approved it last week.

If he'd been director, Simmer said, he would've rolled out an easy way for people to sign up for a vaccine before making more than 600,000 seniors eligible.

The multistep method launched Jan. 13, as people 70 and older became newly eligible, has been nightmarish for both seniors and providers. It could be replaced with an online, one-step system later this week. A call center specifically for vaccine questions — and staffed by enough people so that callers could actually get through — became operational Friday.

"One thing I would’ve done is develop that sooner and ensured we had an effective way for people to make appointments as quickly as possible," Simmer said. "The original system was not ideal."

Also, he said, there was clearly miscommunication between DHEC and the hospitals, which for weeks were the only places in South Carolina where vaccines were available.

Confusion over who was eligible in the initial phase, hospitals' role in vaccinating non-employees, and whether second doses should be reserved contributed to a slow initial rollout, officials have said.

Beyond better communication between DHEC and providers, Simmer said he wants to improve communication with the public and work more with local leaders as the vaccine rollout continues.

Weekly federal shipments still come nowhere close to meeting demand, but DHEC needs to plan now for when the primary problem will shift from a shortage of doses to convincing people to get a shot to reach herd immunity, Simmer said.

"We need to do much more of reaching out to neighborhood organizations," he said, adding he'd like to see pastors conclude a church service by getting the vaccine and immediately making shots available to their parishioners.

"There’s a lot of bad information out there about the vaccine," he said. "If they see others, especially people they trust, get the vaccine, they’re much more likely to get it themselves."

Simmer, a psychiatrist, would hold the distinction as being DHEC's first director in 35 years to hold a medical degree.

He's expected to easily win final approval in the Senate. Simmer was unanimously chosen by DHEC's board on Dec. 22 and received a nod of approval Jan. 11 from Gov. Henry McMaster, who appoints the entire board.

"We've had a lot of directors ... but this is the first who's actually had a medical degree, licensed and capable of prescribing and making a diagnosis on someone's well-being," Senate Medical Affairs Chairman Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, said after the hearing.

The hearing lacked any of the contentious, fiery questioning seen in previous confirmation hearings for the post, which Verdin attributed to Simmer's "breadth of knowledge" in "the world we find ourselves in now, where the public health arena is paramount."

Simmer acknowledged he lacks experience on the environmental side of DHEC's many responsibilities. Asked what he knew about beach erosion, harbor dredging or permitting a landfill, he said he'd rely on experts within the agency.

There are connections between the two roles, since protecting the environment is also about protecting public health, he said.

"My job is to provide great leadership, guidance to the team and set overall goals," he said, not to be an expert, or even try to be, on everything the massive agency does.