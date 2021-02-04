DHEC gets its 1st doctor in decades to lead the public health agency

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's public health agency got its first permanent director in eight months, as the state Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve Dr. Edward Simmer.

The Senate voted 40-1 on Feb. 4 to put Simmer over the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Legislators critical of the agency's response to COVID-19 and rollout of the vaccines eagerly put the career military man in charge.

Asked Feb. 2 what he would've done differently, Simmer told senators that, for starters, he would've rolled out an easier way for people eligible for a shot to sign up for one. And he intends to improve communication with medical providers and the public as the rollout continues.

No one spoke against the selection before the vote. It followed a brief history lesson of DHEC by Senate Medical Affairs Chairman Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, who noted it's been decades since the public health agency was actually led by a medical doctor.

Afterward, Sen. Larry Grooms said he voted no because Simmer's experience is in running large bureaucracies, and — while that's what DHEC is — the agency needs "strong leadership now. We don't need a strong bureaucrat.

"We need someone who can make a call and be decisive," Grooms, R-Bonneau, told The Post and Courier. "I couldn't vote for him. I hope I'm proven wrong."

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a vocal critic of DHEC throughout the pandemic, abstained from voting, saying he believes "the chances of him turning that agency around are zero." But the Columbia Democrat said he didn't want to vote against Simmer personally.

"This is a Band-Aid on a serious, serious injury," he said. "I wish him all the luck in the world."

The vote put Simmer in charge immediately. It confirmed the Dec. 22 choice of DHEC's board.

Simmer said he's proud to take the agency's helm "during this unparalleled moment in the history of our state and nation.

"From the frontlines to our living rooms, COVID-19 has challenged us all," he said in a statement following the vote. "We have made sacrifices and lost loved ones. However, together, with agency staff and our many partners, I am confident that we will get through this and come back stronger than before."

Simmer, a psychiatrist, retired Dec. 31 after three decades in the Navy.

He spent his last six years overseeing Tricare Health Plan, the military's massive health system for care outside military hospitals.

Simmer's previous roles include a stint in South Carolina, from 2010-2012, as executive officer of the Navy hospital in Beaufort. He was also head of the Navy's Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team, or SPRINT, for nine years, leading responses to tragedies, including Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina, and the USS Cole bombing.

He becomes the seventh person to run the massive agency in the past decade, including three interim stints by Marshall Taylor, who's led the agency since June and goes back to being DHEC's chief attorney.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who signed off on Simmer before his selection went to senators, said he "clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary" to lead DHEC through the pandemic and beyond.

"Dr. Simmer has a lifetime of experience leading large, complex medical organizations and has successfully brought positive change everywhere he has been," he said. "The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation.”

Simmer holds the distinction as being DHEC’s first director in 35 years with a medical degree. The last one, the late Dr. Robert Jackson, led the agency from 1980 to 1986.

One director since did have a degree in community health, which Simmer also holds. Doug Bryant, a lobbyist since leading the agency from 1994 to 2001, has a non-clinical master's degree in public health. Simmer would be DHEC's first director in 42 years with dual degrees of doctor of medicine and master's in public health.