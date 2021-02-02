One more vote of approval will give DHEC its 1st permanent director in nearly 8 months

COLUMBIA — The state's public health agency came a vote closer Tuesday to having a new director, after Dr. Edward Simmer promised senators to do a better job working with local leaders to get the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolinians' arms as quickly as possible.
The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted unanimously to advance Simmer's nomination to the full Senate after peppering him with questions on what he would've done differently amid the pandemic and his plans for reaching rural areas.
Simmer, who retired from the Navy on Dec. 31, would start as soon as he's confirmed, which could occur Thursday.
Approval by the full Senate would provide the Department of Health and Environmental Control its first permanent leader in nearly eight months.
Simmer, a psychiatrist, would be DHEC's first director in 35 years to hold a medical degree.
