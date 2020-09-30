Darlington Raceway getting second NASCAR race next season in schedule reshuffle

COLUMBIA — Darlington Raceway will hold a second top-level NASCAR race next season, the first time the track — considered one of the most venerable on the circuit — will have multiple regularly scheduled events in 17 years.

The 70-year-old Pee Dee track nicknamed Too Tough to Tame will add a race on Mother's Day, May 9, joining Darlington's traditional Southern 500 race on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5.

NASCAR board Vice Chairwoman Lesa Kennedy announced Darlington's second race on Wednesday flanked by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at the Governor's Mansion in Columbia.

McMaster said Darlington picking up a second race in 2021 will boost the state's tourism profile after the economic struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic that has stricken close to 145,000 South Carolinians, killing close to 3,200.

"We are on the way back, we are on the way up and this great enterprise is putting South Carolina on the map, in the forefront, for a great many people," the governor said.

Darlington has been part of NASCAR's schedule since its second season in 1950. The track held two races every season for 45 years until 2005, when NASCAR took away Darlington's second race as the circuit sought to expand into new markets outside the South, where stock-car racing began.

Now the sport's leaders are reconfiguring the schedule to recapture fans. NASCAR is removing races from tracks outside Chicago and Cincinnati next year, while a track near Atlanta is also getting a second race for the 2021 season.

Darlington's extra race next year is a reward for the role South Carolina played in helping NASCAR resume its coronavirus-interrupted season.

The 1.3-mile track held three races this year, including two added in May as NASCAR adjusted its schedule and wanted to restart the season close to Charlotte, where most race teams are based.

Those two May races were run without fans, but the Southern 500 was one of the first events in South Carolina to have large crowds with the easing of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some 8,000 fans were allowed inside the 47,000-seat track.

Tharp said crowd sizes at the 2021 races will be dictated by COVID-19 transmission rates at the time.

"We're hopeful there will be a return to being able to have more fans at the racetrack, but we're flexible and we'll do what's best," Tharp said.

Like this year, the 2021 Southern 500 will be the kickoff of NASCAR's 16-car playoffs.

Adam Benson contributed to this story.