COLUMBIA — The first black female graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Law and a pioneering civil rights attorney whose name is synonymous with lawyers’ free speech protections has died.

Edna Smith Primus, 75, who in the early 1970s volunteered with the state’s ACLU affiliate and went on to defend women who were sterilized against their will by the government, was 75. She died on Nov. 29.

“For nearly 50 years, many public interest lawyers throughout our state and nation have taken for granted their ability to educate and serve their clients without fear of recrimination,” Stuart Andrews, a partner at Columbia-based Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, said. “With Edna's passing, we should all take a moment to pause and thank this courageous lady for her integrity and for determination to do the right thing.”

A member of the USC School of Law’s Class of 1972, Primus quickly found work with a private firm but also offered her services to the ACLU.

In 1973, Primus discovered that women in South Carolina who were receiving public assistance through Medicaid were doing so under the condition that they would be subjected to sterilization. She met a woman, Mary Etta Williams, who had been sterilized by her doctor after her third pregnancy.

Primus spoke with the women about their legal rights and offered free representation from the ACLU. The doctor performing the sterilizations sued Primus, saying this solicitation of the patients was a violation of ethics.

Primus’ efforts led to a private reprimand from the state Supreme Court’s disciplinary board, later increased to a public rebuke by the court.

On an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1978, judges ruled 7-1 in favor of Primus, establishing that attorneys working with nonprofits have more constitutional protection than those seeking clients for purely financial gain.

Although the case vaulted Primus to some legal fame, her commitment to protection for all was what made her such a respected name among her peers, said Wilbur Johnson, who worked with her when she was managing attorney at Palmetto Legal Services.

“Edna always demonstrated a quiet, but serious commitment to the agency's central mission; that is, delivering quality legal services to those citizens who otherwise could not afford them,” Johnson said. “At least as important was the fact that Edna always treated the agency's clients, and her co-workers, with dignity and a deep sense of compassion. Edna was a fine lawyer and an even better human being.”

Funeral services for Primus will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church in Columbia.