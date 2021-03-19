Conservationist, former educator announces campaign for Columbia at-large seat

COLUMBIA — A conservationist and former educator is the latest candidate to announce a run for a city-wide Columbia City Council seat.

Deitra Stover Matthews launched her campaign for the at-large seat March 19.

"I've been serving the community in some form or fashion for many years," the Columbia native told The Post and Courier. "This is just truly an opportunity to do the work I've been doing on a larger scale and help more people."

Matthews, 42, joins Heather Bauer, an IT project manager and small business owner, and Aditi Bussells, a public health researcher, as candidates who have declared for the seat held by Tameika Isaac Devine.

Devine will leave her seat after almost 20 years on council to run for mayor.

Matthews graduated from Coker College and earned a master's degree in public administration at Savannah State University, her release said. She is CEO of The RAM Foundation, a summer enrichment program founded by her mother, and has served on the board of the Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

She works as government relations manager for the Conservation Voters of South Carolina. She said her campaign will be focused on four E's: education, employment, economic development and environment.

"I believe that service is always and should remain about people — we have to listen to people, hear their concerns and acknowledge their ideas," Matthews said.

The early months of 2021 continues to be active as local candidates position themselves for what will be sweeping change on the city's policymaking body.

Attorney Tina Herbert, who previously led the city's Office of Business Opportunities, is expected to announce a campaign for the District 1 seat representing North Columbia. Sam Davis will step down as the district's representative at the end of the year.

The District 4 seat currently held by Daniel Rickenmann will also be wide open as Rickenmann runs for mayor against a field that currently, includes Devine and former Mayor Steve Benjamin aide Sam Johnson.

The city election is Nov. 2 and candidate filing won't open until late summer.