COMET to save $1M annually through COVID-19-related route changes

COLUMBIA — Faced with pandemic-related revenue shortfalls, the Midlands’ public transit system will suspend four routes and combine or reduce the frequency of 20 others.

Among those being suspended is the Soda Cap Connector 2, which services Main Street in Columbia to the city’s Five Points area, and a COMET Central run to Newberry. Soda Cap Connector 3 running from the city’s Segra Park to downtown, would be rolled into four existing routes under the revised plan.

Other routes will have their hours scaled back include a Columbia Place Mall line going to a weekend schedule and a bus that runs from Shop Road to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center going to to only Saturday hours.

Officials are also expanding a rideshare program that subsidizes Uber and Lyft passengers, keeping it going from 8 p.m. through 6 p.m., rather than its current 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. window.

In making adjustments, COMET also expanded five routes and added hours to three more. They include a bus going from Leesburg Road to Fairmont Drive in Columbia and one from the Garners Ferry Road Walmart to Eastover.

The adjustments, approved Wednesday by the COMET board of directors, is expected to save roughly $1 million annually, allowing the agency to build up its reserve funds in anticipation of a prolonged recession.

They go into effect Dec. 6.

COMET leaders said many of the impacted routes are losing money, carrying less than a passenger an hour. COMET pays $60.12 an hour to keep its vehicles on the road.

“We’re not making decisions just based on ridership during the pandemic,” Eric Harris, COMET’s planning and development specialist, said. “We’re looking at a pattern that existed before.”

COMET executive director John Andoh said all reduced routes have an alternative: "Nobody is being left without transportation."

The adjustments come among a surge last year when a 14-year-high 2.6 million riders used COMET buses. Through June, the system has seen 1.03 million riders this year.

COMET board member Robert Morris suggested the agency use some of its projected savings to increase the rideshare subsidy from $5 to compensate passengers who will their routes disappear.