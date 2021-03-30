You are the owner of this article.
top story

COMET to resume fares on bus routes in April

  • Updated
pc-013121-ne-eviction-47
A Comet bus stops at the Woodland Terrace apartments on January 27, 2021. John A. Carlos II / Special to The Post and Courier

 John A. Carlos II

COLUMBIA — The capital region's public transportation system will resume charging customers for rides in April, more than a year after fares were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting April 12, passengers on Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority fixed routes will have to pay $2 for a one-way trip or $4 for a day pass, while Soda Cap, its downtown connector will cost $1, or $4 for a day.

COMET officials said in a March 30 statement that people using its vehicles for "Don't Miss Your Shot," which offers rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites, can still ride for free.

The transit authority’s board approved a plan effective Dec. 6 to suspend four routes and combine or reduce others in a move expected to save $1 million annually. Also in December, COMET director and CEO John Andoh talked publicly about a 10-year plan to possibly add buses to busy routes and create new trips to rural areas.

Follow Adam Benson on Twitter @AdamNewshound12.

