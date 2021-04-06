COMET director John Andoh resigns as head of Midlands bus system without explanation

COLUMBIA — The head of the Midlands public transit system has resigned without giving any explanation for his immediate departure.

John Andoh, CEO and executive director of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority — known as The Comet — has resigned the position in a move accepted by the agency's board in a special meeting April 5, a news release said.

The agency announced the exit a day later, on April 6.

Andoh was hired in 2018 to a five-year contract and $140,000 salary, the Free Times reported at the time. His resignation comes after he public apologized in February for service issues amid route and schedule changes as the agency dealt with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COMET spokeswoman Pamela Bynoe-Reed said the agency would not comment beyond the release.

Attempts to reach Andoh on April 6 were not immediately successful.

In a statement, COMET board Chairman Derrick Huggins thanked Andoh and said the director negotiated with the University of South Carolina for COMET to operate the school's bus system, added transportation options for older people and those with disabilities, and expanded service to grocery stores for those who live areas without fresh food options.

"He also helped steer The COMET through the COVID-19 pandemic implementing health and safety protocols to keep drivers and passengers as safe as possible while continuing service during these critical times," Huggins, vice president of facilities and transportation at USC, said in the statement.

LeRoy DesChamps, the organization's chief operating officer, will assume the interim director's role while the board begins searching for Andoh's replacement, the release said.

DesChamps has previously been director of administration and human resource administrator for the agency and also transit development manager, the agency said.

The transit system was founded almost 20 years ago and serves 34 bus routes in Richland and Lexington counties via an agreement with the county governments, city of Columbia and city of Forest Acres. The agency reported almost 2.5 million riders on its 83 buses and vans during the most recent fiscal year.