COMET director apologizes for Columbia bus system problems amid route changes

COLUMBIA — The head of the Midlands' public transit system apologized to those who rely on its buses for unspecified operating problems.

The release from COMET director and CEO John Andoh on Feb. 16 comes amid recent changes overhauling bus routes in the face of revenue losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We appreciate your patience as we work through this issue and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this may have caused," Andoh wrote. "We know that you must get to work, medical appointments and essential destinations and we are sorry for this temporary lapse."

The transit authority's board approved a plan effective Dec. 6 to suspend four routes and combine or reduce others in a move expected to save $1 million annually. Also in December, Andoh talked publicly about a 10-year plan to possibly add buses to busy routes and create new trips to rural areas.

Asked what specific issues the bus system was experiencing, COMET spokeswoman Pamela Bynoe-Reed said "all of the above." Board member Ron Anderson said the agency has been working to resolve scheduling issues with the route changes.

Buses travel 34 fixed routes in Richland and Lexington counties.

"Sometimes it takes a minute to make things better, and that's what we're looking at right now," Bynoe-Reed said. "We're trying to look at the most efficient way to do our service delivery, and that's what we're working through. And we look at this as a temporary thing, but we wanted to let our riders know that we still have them top of mind and that we’ll have everything fixed soon."

Bus fares remain suspended during the pandemic. COMET began a program in February to help ensure older adults and vulnerable people receive vaccines, picking up and dropping off riders for scheduled vaccination appointments and offering mileage reimbursements to those who drive someone to get their shot.

Andoh encouraged regular riders to use the agency's other services, such as Blue Bike bicycle sharing or ridesharing partnerships with Uber and Lift, while the bus routes are resolved.

"We hope to fully restore your confidence as well as our complete service delivery system soon," Andoh wrote.