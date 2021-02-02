COMET begins offering rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Lexington, Richland counties

COLUMBIA — The Midlands’ public transit agency will begin offering services for people to access COVID vaccination sites across Lexington and Richland counties.

Starting Feb. 4, COMET begins it’s “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign through 2021, with a focus on ensuring vulnerable populations such as older adults and disabled people can be inoculated against the coronavirus, which so far has killed more than 7,200 residents.

In addition to its 34 fixed routes that already serve many pharmacies and primary care facilities in the region, COMET will introduce three other programs to accommodate those in need:

• A same day bus pickup and drop-off for prescheduled vaccination appointments

• A volunteer transportation option that offers limited mileage reimbursement for drivers transporting a person to a site outside the COMET service area

• A ridesharing program that uses Lyft, Uber or taxis to sites outside the COMET service area

Beginning Feb. 4, the agency will launch cometcovidhelp.org with more details.