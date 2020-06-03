Columbia's top prosecutor to review white officer's fatal shooting of black teenager

COLUMBIA — Richland County’s top prosecutor is looking into a white Columbia police officer’s fatal shooting of a black teenager in April.
After two months, the State Law Enforcement Division has completed its investigation of the shooting of Joshua Ruffin in north Columbia and turned its findings over to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which will decide whether any charges are warranted.
The Columbia Police Department has said the 17-year-old was walking around the Eau Claire neighborhood, which recently had a rash of car break-ins, and fled when an officer tried to stop him. The department said the officer pursued and shot Ruffin in the chest when the teen pulled out a gun.
Ruffin’s death has been highlighted this week by Columbia activists who gathered outside the S.C. Statehouse and Columbia Police Department to protest the criminal justice system's treatment of black people. The protests followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who perished after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. But some Columbia protesters also carried signs about Ruffin and chanted his name during rallies over the weekend.
“I am now reviewing the file which includes incident reports, body-worn cameras, videos, and witness statements,” Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Upon completion of my review, I will share information with the public.”
Columbia police said Ruffin was found with a weapon and a women's purse containing cash. The officer who shot him, a four-year veteran of the department, was put on administrative leave as SLED began its investigation.
Police have declined to release any video footage of the incident, saying it is part of that investigation. The incident was the department's first shooting of the year.
On Wednesday, Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons did not immediately respond to a request for that footage or questions about whether the officer remains on leave.
Ruffin was a student in Richland One School District's evening high school, a dropout prevention program.
This story is developing and will be updated.