Columbia's Harvest Hope Food Bank leader Wendy Broderick dies

COLUMBIA — A longtime Midlands nonprofit leader who led a major food bank during a period of high demand during the pandemic has died.

Wendy Broderick died on Monday after dealing with a "significant health challenge," Harvest Hope Food Bank chairman John Welsh said in a statement. Broderick was the organization's CEO for the past 18 months after working in various roles for the YMCA of Columbia for 20 years. She was 46.

Broderick chose to keep her diagnosis private to focus on her work, Welsh said.

"Wendy’s dedication to Harvest Hope Food Bank and the people we serve has been remarkable, especially as the communities’ needs heightened during COVID-19," Welsh wrote. "During her time as CEO, Wendy transformed the organization serving countless individuals during trying times and leaving a strong foundation for the work to continue."

Broderick joined Harvest Hope in May 2019 from the YMCA, where she had served as the first executive director of the Jeep Rogers Family YMCA in northeast Richland and later returned to the main office to lead fundraising and marketing in a newly created position.

"In her first year, she grew the annual fund about tenfold," YMCA CEO Bill Price said. "She increased giving levels beyond anything we had before."

Broderick's quick smile and outgoing personality was a hit with board members, Price said. The Blythewood resident was involved in numerous community groups, serving on boards of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce, Blythewood Rotary Club and the area chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Harvest Hope was founded in 1981 and is the largest food bank in the state. The organization serves millions of meals to vulnerable groups throughout 20 counties and operates emergency food pantries in Greenville and Columbia.

“Knowing that you played a role in a family having food on their table at the end of the day makes it worth it," Broderick said in an interview with Columbia Metropolitan Magazine earlier this year. "Knowing a child is going to bed with a full stomach for the first time all week keeps us going.”

Broderick is survived by her husband and four children. Harvest Hope has established a memorial fund in her name, with money supporting the food bank.

The organization will begin searching for its next director later in January, Welsh said.