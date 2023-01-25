Columbia's Cotton Gin bar claims fame, Gamecock recruits through marquee

COLUMBIA — Instead of more typical announcements of business hours, holidays or hiring opportunities, The Cotton Gin in Columbia's Five Points bar district uses its marquee to hop onto online trends and support South Carolina Gamecock recruiting efforts.

"This is a formal endorsement for Darius Clucker," the Harden Street bar's marquee read for a night in August 2022, during the dispute over the name of South Carolina's live rooster mascot Sir Big Spur.

Cotton Gin co-owner Jon Sears said all the credit for each sign, especially those that draw people to Columbia, Five Points or Gamecock sports, goes to General Manager Thomas Dugas.

A former member of the Gamecocks' recruitment team, Dugas is the mastermind behind the theatre-style Cotton Gin marquee that changes almost daily. A University of South Carolina graduate, Dugas said he likes using the sign to shout out possible athletic recruits, as well as players who recently had a spate of good performances.

"That's his passion," Sears said of Dugas, who's been using his marketing and recruiting skills at The Cotton Gin since 2019 to help folks send messages, whether it's a birthday wish or a wedding.

"Other than that, we just use it to poke at Clemson and do recruiting," Sears said.

Dugas said he first started getting creative with the marquee once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the bar to establish a more online presence. The meme-like signage rose organically from that.

"I wanted to do what I could to positively influence Gamecock recruiting, and I do believe it has done that," Dugas said.

What the marquee says on a given day depends not just on recruiting trends, but also on who's asked Dugas to do a sign for them. Folks have rented out the sign for family events like weddings, memorials or birthday wishes.

The bar also touted Daniel Rickenmann during his campaign for mayor of Columbia in 2021, Sears said. (He won.)

"We actually had a family do a Christmas card with the sign two years ago," Dugas said. "As it's grown and gotten out there, we get requests here and there, and that always amazes me."

A special sign Dugas recalled making was for a Columbia resident and South Carolina fan who'd lost a relative and wanted to publicly memorialize them.

"The last thing I want to do is put a name up that isn't common knowledge, or if the kid is silent and I spoil his announcement by putting him up there before he's ready," Dugas said. "But then, the trolling aspect of it is kind of something I just personally enjoy doing."

The trolling, or intentional jabs coming from The Cotton Gin, are usually pointed at the Gamecocks' rival Clemson, or at the opposing Southeastern Conference team that's come to town that week.

Musician and former South Carolina radio DJ Michael Haney received a shoutout from the bar in December referencing his pro-Gamecock country tune "Born 2 Crow."

"Will y'all please just let Beamer cook?" the sign read at the start of December 2022, after the Gamecocks spent the previous two weeks beating both Tennessee and Clemson.

It was also a Gamecock recruit who got a birthday shoutout from the bar on Jan. 17: Grayson Howard, the freshman linebacker out of Jacksonville, Fla., who was affectionately called by his nickname "Pup" on the marquee.

The opposite side of the large triangular sign read "We want Blizzy" on the same day. Dugas said this was a recruiting effort directed to offensive tackle Blake "Blizzy" Franks out of Greenville High School.

The "Cotton Gin spotlight" is a recurring theme for the marquee as it reminds all of Five Points who's been a dominant force in Gamecock football or men's or women's basketball. The likes of kicker Mitch Jeter, wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Spencer Rattler, as well as plenty of others can be seen on the bar's multi-thousand-follower social media accounts posing for pictures with the sign.

The summer of 2022 saw a large number of Gamecock Women's Basketball recruits' names on the sign, from Columbia and Keenan High School's own Milaysia Fulwiley to USA basketball gold medalist Chloe Kitts.

Once an athlete or a coach commits to the university, Dugas changes the sign from "We want" to "Welcome home."

