Columbia's Cardinal Newman School halts in-person classes after staffer gets COVID-19

COLUMBIA — A large capital region private school is transitioning to a fully virtual schedule as coronavirus cases continue to spike across South Carolina.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, Cardinal Newman Principal Robert Loia said the school with about 600 students serving grades seven through 12 is ending full-time classroom learning in place since classes began in August for a remote plan through Dec. 18, when the semester ends.

The news comes after a second staff member at the Columbia school tested positive for COVID-19, Loia wrote.

“After contact tracing and contacting DHEC, we determined that other students and staff members would need to quarantine,” Loia said. Officials at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which oversees Cardinal Newman, approved the change.

He also cited "entering a time of heightened risk" for COVID cases. South Carolina has reported an unprecedented six straight days of 2,000-plus new cases.

Classes resume on Jan. 5, but it was not immediately clear whether that would mean a reopening for Cardinal Newman.

The shift to fully virtual means all Cardinal Newman’s athletic events have been canceled. School personnel will remain in the school’s office for parents who need to pick up items for their students.

Loia’s decision comes as public school districts around the Midlands are grappling with reentry plans of their own.

Several have set benchmarks for what it would take for classroom, school or district as a whole to temporarily close. Meanwhile, high school students in Lexington-Richland 5 were moved to two days a week in-person learning down from four through Jan. 4.

Officials from two of region's other large private schools — Heathwood Hall and Hammond School — will remain on their face-to-face schedules, they told The Post and Courier.

Loia said the move is designed to minimize exposure to COVID-19 among the school’s population.

“The health and safety of our school community is a top priority. We need your help,” he said in his letter to parents.