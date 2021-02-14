Columbia women who were among area's last living Holocaust survivors die the same day

COLUMBIA — Bluma Goldberg and Dr. Marie Gross didn't know each other well despite living in the same city, but their experiences will be eternally linked by their stories and the bond of their Columbia families.

Both were born in Poland, survived the horrors of Nazi Germany and built successful careers and raised families in the United States.

Thought to be the last known Holocaust survivors in the Columbia area, both died within an hour of each other from COVID-19.

Goldberg arrived in Columbia more than 70 years ago unable to speak English and unable to immediately unbottle the story she held inside.

During the course of the next 60 years, Goldberg became the matriarch of a large, multi-generational family. She helped build a business that has endured for decades in the Columbia area and made lasting contributions to the local Jewish community and to many she ultimately reached with her story of surviving the Holocaust with her sister at her side.

Gross escaped the Warsaw Ghetto and earned two doctoral degrees, spoke four languages and practiced psychiatry after immigrating to the United States. She lost her ability to tell her own story as her memory loss progressed, but the details were preserved through her sister and the extensive records Gross kept along the way.

Goldberg died Jan. 21 at age 94. Gross, who was 92, died the same day.

They were buried in the same cemetery the day after their deaths.

After surviving the genocide of six million Jewish people in Europe during World War II, the experiences that brought them here were different but they made sure people will never forgot the atrocities that shook their lives.

"They were the representatives, they were the ones that brought to Columbia the stories," said Dr. Lilly Stern Filler, chair of the S.C. Council on the Holocaust.

Survival and success

Goldberg was born in Pinczow, Poland, in 1926, a town bordered by a shimmering lake on one side and mountains on the other, she recalled during an oral history recorded in 1991.

Her father sold leather while her mother raised Goldberg, her four sisters and brother in a home in the town square. Germans invaded Poland and burned the town when Goldberg was 13 and the family lived briefly with an uncle nearby.

Eventually Goldberg's mother sent Bluma and older sister Cela away with a small amount of money to live in the woods and hide from Nazi patrols. They lived for months with a cousin and uncle in a shed they built in the woods.

Later, they hid out in a nearby town and twice avoided Nazis who came looking for them after someone gave up their location, Goldberg said in the 1991 interview, part of a record for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Finally, she and her sister voluntarily joined a labor camp to avoid a worse fate, going to work in a German ammunition factory in Poland making bullets.

Goldberg noted in the 1991 interview the marks still visible from oil burning her hands while making the ammunition. The harshest treatment Goldberg recalled from the work camp was being slapped in the face by a Nazi soldier for sleeping standing up during one of her daily, 12-hour shifts.

In 1944 Goldberg and her sister were forced onto a train for a German concentration camp. There they were stripped of their remaining belongings, issued prison garb and relegated to a one-room building with dozens of other girls and no running water or bathrooms.

Disease and lice spread and people died or went crazy from starvation, the cramped quarters and the same task of moving the same pile of junk back and forth each day.

"You didn't care what's going to happen to you, you didn't want to live anymore," Goldberg said during the interview decades later. "We just waited to die, that’s all."

After three months the sisters were selected to leave for a German factory making airplanes. Conditions were bad but better than the previous camp, Goldberg recalled. She and her sister painted numbers on German aircraft.

At another concentration camp, they took turns caring for each other while each was sick with typhoid.

Finally, a burning stand of woods outside the German camp in 1945 signaled to Goldberg help had arrived. American troops had taken control of the camp and a Red Cross volunteer wept when he talked to Goldberg and several other girls, she recalled in her interview.

Goldberg and her sister spent weeks in a hospital recovering. They learned their mother and other sisters had died in a death camp and father and brother, who had joined the Polish anti-Nazi resistance, had died just before the war ended, according to Goldberg's interview and her son, Henry Goldberg.

Goldberg met her husband, Felix, at a camp for displaced people in Germany. Her sister, Cela, successfully registered to immigrate to the United States and settle in Columbia with her husband, David Miller.

Bluma and Felix eventually followed with son Henry, who was in the camp in 1948. They traveled on the warship "General Black" to New Orleans and there by train to Columbia.

The couples were among the a small group of Holocaust survivors known to have arrived in the Columbia area at the time. In addition to the Millers and Goldbergs were Filler's parents, Ben and Jadzia Stern.

Felix Goldberg first found work as a janitor and started a small flooring store in a concrete building with a tin roof that the couple grew into the Tile Center that has operated for decades on Two Notch Road, Henry Goldberg said.

Baseball was one of Bluma Goldberg's loves. After Felix's death in 2000, she played host to family gatherings each Sunday night to watch the Atlanta Braves. A baseball signed by Braves great Chipper Jones was displayed in her Forest Acres home.

She was a stereotypical Jewish mother, son Henry said, and her Yiddish phrases were sewn in family lore. She was a sharp dresser, especially during holidays and big events, and her hair and nails were never out of place.

"She had style and she had class and a strong sense of doing the right thing," Henry Goldberg said in eulogizing his mother.

At the store, she developed a following from customers who relied on her eye for design, though she received no formal training.

She avoided telling her children what she had experienced at the hands of the Nazis while they were very young but later answered every question they might have had, her son recalled. She ultimately shared her story freely and her family continues to tell it.

As her interview from almost 30 years ago came to a close, Bluma Goldberg retrieved a piece of paper where she had jotted thoughts in case she forgot. She adjusted her large glasses and said that reliving the events caused her pain.

"I bear this pain willingly, if and only if you the viewer and you the student take it into your heart or your experience, too," she said. "So that somehow you and I will have contributed together to diminish the possibility of it ever happening again to any people."

A bold escape

Marie Gross was a young Polish girl when the Germans invaded her country. Her father was a Polish officer believed killed by Russians and she moved with her mother and sister to the larger city of Warsaw as her mother sought anonymity, according to her son, Dr. Jeff Gross.

The family ended up in the Warsaw Ghetto with other Jews.

Gross' mother was able to leave with a special pass granted to the spouses of officers, and she eventually used gold coins she had smuggled in her coat buttons to buy fake identification papers for herself and her daughters, allowing them to escape the ghetto under an assumed name in 1942 and pose as Gentiles.

Gross first worked on a farm before joining her mother and sister at a German factory. There they made drill bits, lived in barracks nearby and feared being discovered, according to a history compiled by Jeff Gross.

They were still there when Russians freed them in 1945. Gross was welcomed coldly when she returned to Poland. Some Poles ignored her and her family and made them feel they should apologize for having survived, her son said.

Gross eventually joined a displaced persons camp in Germany and met her husband, Arthur, there while both graduated dental school. The couple immigrated to New York in 1951, later returned to Germany after Arthur joined the U.S. Army and was stationed there.

Back in Germany, Marie Gross earned her doctorate of medicine and left dentistry to practice psychiatry — "from dental to mental," she was fond of saying. She worked in the public sector in a suburb of Philadelphia after a divorce, raising children and working largely as a single mother, Jeff Gross recalled.

She later started a private practice in the Catskill Mountains of New York and split time between there and Florida.

When she began showing signs of early dementia, she moved in with Jeff Gross at his home in Forest Acres in 2004.

Jeff Gross, an ophthalmologist, didn't know his mother's story beyond surface level. She had not shared her experience with him and by the time they lived together, she wasn't able to recall and communicate.

The son eventually learned the story over multiple phone conversations with Marie Gross' younger sister, Halina, who lives in Florida.

And Marie and Arthur had saved reams of documents, Jeff Gross said, down to his father's Social Security card from 1952.

From the records and talks with Halina he began stitching together his mother's story with the help of some in the Columbia area who translated the Polish and German.

He once helped his mother deliver a presentation on her story for a Columbia crowd that included then-Mayor Bob Coble.

Marie Gross was a strong-willed woman, who was smart, decisive and perhaps a tad eccentric — known for wearing a lot of jewelry, with a ring on each finger, her son said. His investigation into her past in Poland showed him how courageous his mother, aunt and grandmother were, he said.

"There are some people who may think that Holocaust survivors actually had to have been in concentration camps," Gross said. "I think people need to take a broader view of this.

"People who use their ingenuity to basically avoid that and be undercover, I think deserve the same kind of recognition. Because one false move and they could have been in a death camp."

Altering tradition

Coronavirus changed how the two Jewish families would have normally grieved.

The traditional Jewish practice known as sitting shiva, gathering with other family members to mourn and welcome visitors, wasn't possible in the normal sense.

Beth Shalom Synagogue in the Forest Acres area hosted virtual gatherings each evening for some family members and friends of each family to meet over video, recite a prayer and share memories.

Some members of both families gathered daily at Chabad, an Orthodox synagogue in Columbia, while masked and spread out to recite Kaddish, a prayer of mourning that by tradition should be recited daily during the year after a parent's death.

The services for the Goldberg and Gross families were broadcast on Zoom and allowed family members from throughout the country to experience sitting graveside from a distance.

Bluma Goldberg and Marie Gross didn't know each other well, with Gross' memory loss advancing from the time she moved to Columbia. But their families were close and lived near each other in Forest Acres. Some attended both services on that cool, overcast Friday in January.

Henry Goldberg was among those to eulogize his mother, and Jeff Gross offered a eulogy for Marie Gross.

Nothing about the process was normal, the participants acknowledged. But the two women's stories were shared for another time.