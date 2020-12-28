Columbia water bill hikes could be due to new technology, utility says

COLUMBIA — Hikes in Columbia residents' water bills could be due to new technology that's meant to better track usage, city officials said Monday.

Rosewood resident Scott Sylvester said he's miffed by his latest water bill of $97, which is double last month's charge. Some of Sylvester's neighbors also reported increases to their bills in a popular neighborhood Facebook group, ranging from larger hikes like Sylvester's to several dollars.

The jumps could be due to a number of reasons, said assistant city manager Clint Shealy, who oversees the city's water utility.

Columbia Water is more than halfway through a process to install new meters that track and transmit water usage wirelessly. The new meters save manpower by eliminating the need for someone to manually read meters, can alert customers to possible leaks and provide a more accurate picture of water usage down to small time periods, Shealy said.

"It's obviously a lot more efficient from a manpower standpoint and eliminates a lot of the opportunity for error as well," Shealy said.

Sylvester said he can afford the higher bill and he's supportive if the cost reflects a more accurate reading from newly installed meters. But the higher bill came with no explanation, he said.

"Maybe that's the reason why — they're now actually measuring our consumption, whereas before there was an estimate," Sylvester said. "And good for them, but at least let us know."

Shealy said bills may reflect actual actual water usage tracked by the new meter after a period when the bill was estimated because an employee couldn't access the meter.

And even in cases where an employee was reading the meter, the older ones can run more slowly, thereby under-recording — and under-charging for — the actual amount of water used, according to the utility.

Shealy also pointed to the end of a seasonal discount in which the utility caps sewer bills during the summer months when people are assumed to be watering lawns. A slow leak or more people in the house during the holidays could also be to blame, depending on the case, he said.

Letters go out to residents in the weeks before the new meters are installed and a door hangar is left when the work is finished. More than 80,000 of the utility's 150,000 customers have the new meters, with the remaining meters expected to be finished in the next 12 to 18 months, according to the utility.

The map of completed and planned installations is a "patchwork" based on meter routes and could vary from block to block, Shealy said.

With the automated meters, users can download the Eye On Water phone app or login through the Columbia Water website to track usage and sign up to be alerted to possible leaks. To check the status of a new meter, residents can enter the address through a link at www.columbiascwater.net/meterupgrade.

Anyone with questions about their bill can call 803-545-3300 or email customercare@columbiasc.gov.