Columbia voters to hear from 2 of 3 candidates for mayor during early forum

COLUMBIA — Two of the three candidates who want to be Columbia's next mayor will share their positions during a forum April 7.

City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and Sam Johnson, a former aide to Mayor Steve Benjamin, will participate in the virtual event hosted by Empower SC, a community activist organization focused on equity in education, policing and other community issues. The forum will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m.

Daniel Rickenmann, City Council's District 4 representative also running for mayor, was invited but already had a trip planned, event host Merrell Johnson said.

The city election is still seven months away, but event organizers said this a chance for voters to virtually meet candidates and get involved early.

"One of the things we wanted to do is we wanted to get people engaged," Merrell Johnson said. "Local politics are so important, but they're often ones people don't show up for at the booth."

Devine and Johnson will answer questions each was given in advance, as well as respond to off-the-cuff questions submitted anonymously. As of April 6, 170 people had responded to the event on Facebook and about 40 questions had been submitted in advance, Merrell Johnson said.

Social justice issues, the local economy, fair and affordable housing and COVID-19 response are expected to be among the topics, the host said.

Candidate filing won't open until August, but events like the forum are a chance to further connect with voters, Devine said.

"I think that there are lots of reasons to be engaged early," she said. "I think having forums like this reminds people that there is a race coming up and that people can start getting engaged."

Devine said the event is similar to regular "listening" sessions she's held with potential voters and a chance to explain why she feels winning the mayor's office is important after almost 20 years on City Council.

Ahead of the forum, Johnson's campaign released a set of initiatives he's proposing.

His platform includes ending prosecution and jail time for simple possession of marijuana, requiring annual psychological evaluations for first responders and developing a mental health task force within the police department, raising pay for police and firefighters, and offering home-buying assistance for public safety officials.

“I was proud to work with Mayor Benjamin on his groundbreaking Justice For All reforms,” Johnson said in a release. “Now it’s time to take that work to the next level. We can create safer neighborhoods and save a generation of our kids. But it takes vision and action.”