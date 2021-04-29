Columbia teen found dead in what authorities say was murder; 2 face kidnapping charges

COLUMBIA — A Columbia teenager was found dead April 29 after she had been reported missing three weeks earlier.

Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, was reported missing from her northeast Columbia home on April 5. Her body was found the night of April 28 in the woods off of Rish Drive in Lexington County, authorities with Richland and Lexington counties said.

"I told her parents we would bring her home, and we've done that," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference April 29. "Unfortunately we didn't bring her home the way we all had prayed and wished that we could.

Jaylon Wilson, 17, was arrested April 28 and charged with kidnaping in the case, Lott said. Treveon Nelson, 18, is wanted on kidnapping charges, the sheriff said.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death, the Richland County agency said. A Lexington County sheriff's spokesman said no arrests had been made in connection to the death, but that investigators had interviewed people of interest.

Amenhotep left her home with two men and was reported missing by her parents when she didn't return, Lott said. Investigators believe she was killed the night she left home, Lott said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said her office has determined a preliminary cause of death but won't release the details until after an autopsy scheduled April 30 at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

"It was a very difficult scene for our office," she said.

Richland County authorities notified the public about Amenhotep's disappearance April 7 and fielded numerous calls and tips in recent weeks. Lott said the investigation led deputies to the site in Lexington County and that much of the case centers in the neighboring county but declined to be more specific.