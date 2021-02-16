Columbia reconsiders stiffer mask penalty that could boost fines to $500

COLUMBIA — Columbia leaders have stepped back from a proposal that would have significantly raised fines for repeat mask offenders.

Mayor Steve Benjamin asked city staff to pull from the City Council agenda Feb. 16 changes to mask enforcement that would have meant fines of up to $500 for individuals who fail to wear face coverings and business owners who fail to ensure compliance cited multiple times.

Benjamin said the biggest issues with lack of compliance have been concentrated on a handful of businesses, most in the Five Points district, and that he wanted to be careful not to unnecessarily target businesses trying to do the right thing.

"They shouldn’t have to worry about losing their business licenses if they have some patrons who don’t want to do right," Benjamin told The Post and Courier.

City Council talked about the ordinance in a private session Feb. 16 but did not vote on a proposal after returning to the open meeting. Benjamin said if changes are proposed again they will be publicized before a potential decision.

Fines for violating the city's mask requirement were raised from $25 to $100 in November. During a four-hour private discussion during a meeting Feb. 2, City Council emerged to say it would consider strengthening the consequences for those cited multiple times.

A draft of the proposed changes included with the body's Feb. 16 agenda called for up to $200 fines for second offenses and up to $500 penalties for subsequent citations.

The fine for the civil infraction would have been among the highest in the state for local governments with mask rules. On Hilton Head Island, violating the town's mask ordinance is a misdemeanor and could be punished by fines up to $500 or jail time.

Columbia's proposal would have also included penalties for those who own or manage businesses and fail to ensure masks are worn inside. And businesses with three or more violations on site during a seven-day period could be declared a nuisance and the city able to revoke their permits and business licenses.

It's uncertain whether a similar proposal will be brought considered again. The city remains under its same mask requirement with a $100 penalty for violators.

"We can revisit it, but I want to be more surgical in our approach," Benjamin said. "...When we first started discussing it, the plan was to have enough time to discuss it with the public, and we have not had that time. I think it's important to have some robust public discourse."