Columbia police were unprepared for violent May protests, internal report finds

COLUMBIA — Less than one day's notice for planning along with lapses in training left police underprepared for sometimes violent protests over the death of George Floyd that swept Columbia at the end of May, according to a departmental review released Thursday.

The protest on May 30 involved hundreds of people marching from the S.C. Statehouse and gathering at the Columbia Police headquarters where they burned police cars and the station's flags while hurling large stones and water bottles, injuring officers and damaging nearby businesses. Some protesters complained police then overreacted in arrests, charging some with felonies for minor crimes.

Protests of Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck had erupted across the nation leading up to the weekend of May 30-31 in Columbia. But police say they only found about the social media-organized protest called "I Can't Breathe SC" the day before it was scheduled.

"(Columbia Police Department) knew little more than what, when, and where the event was due to take place. This circumstance was exacerbated by groups applying for permits at the last minute or not applying at all," the report read. "Protests had historically been peaceful in Columbia, SC and the CPD underestimated the level of feeling within the community."

The report, conducted by 10 members of the department and the city's two emergency and safety managers, also said the department's special unit that is deployed in circumstances of civil unrest has initial training for new officers but had not undergone training as a full unit for three or four years, largely due to the infrequency of these types of events.

With the short notice, there were lapses in planning for transportation of the unit from a police annex on the south side of town to downtown police headquarters, causing the department to have to reach out to other agencies for buses. Police also did not have plans to deal with protests that lingered well into the evening. The logistics of food, water and rest breaks for officers had not been accounted for ahead of time.

The report acknowledges that police misjudged the anger in the community over Floyd's death as well as incidents involving African Americans in the city, including the shooting of Joshua Ruffin by a Columbia police officer.

“We may have underestimated the emotional tenor of this,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook told The Post and Courier in early November.

All of this had police reacting to a situation in an attempt to regain control, rather than pro-actively maintaining control, according to the report.

"CPD did not anticipate violence and was not prepared for the degree or speed at which the violence escalated," it read.

Police reaction to the lack of intelligence the first day of protests can be seen in their response the next day. On May 31, units of officers were dispersed in various staging areas for a more coordinated response, while state law enforcement and Richland County provided air support.

In the months since, what also has stood out is the attention paid to protesters who took part in far less serious acts, a Post and Courier investigation found.

Half a dozen people accused of lobbing water bottles or spray painting vehicles now face felony charges that carry serious prison time. The newspaper also identified 10 other protesters charged with felonies even though their arrest records refer only to a violation of curfew, charging mistakes that Columbia police say city attorneys are working to address more than five months later.

Columbia law enforcement has brought no fewer than 245 criminal charges, including nearly 100 felony charges, against protesters during those two days, The Post and Courier found. That’s a stack of cases roughly twice as large as what law enforcement levied in Charleston, where there was far more property damage, with more than 150 businesses looted and 20 police vehicles burned or damaged.

There have also been repeated claims by law enforcement of "outside agitators."

As evidence of these claims in the report, it was said Holbrook contacted the organizer of the I Can’t Breathe SC protest an hour before the march began. At that time, organizers reportedly informed him that members of the right-wing Boogaloo Bois and progressive New Black Panther Party were providing security to the protesters.

Lawrence Nathaniel, the protest's organizer, said Thursday that he did speak with the chief about the growing size of the march but did not speak to him about the presence of activists providing security.

"We did not find out they (Boogaloo Bois) were there until we were on the stage," Nathaniel told The Post and Courier.

The report also pointed out 19 percent of the protesters arrested by Columbia Police Department were not from the Columbia area.

"This number appears to indicate the presence of elements intent on inciting normally peaceful protesters to riot and become violent. This outside presence could well indicate a broader and divisive intention to sow mayhem and derail peaceful protests and meaningful communication," the report read.

That percentage included a dozen people from futher flung parts of South Carolina, like one man from Walterboro and another from Wadmalaw Island in the Lowcountry, but there were also several, while not from Columbia, came in from smaller towns like Aiken and Orangeburg within 60 miles of the Capital City.

The majority of those arrested were from the Columbia area, Post and Courier research found.

Recommended changes

The Columbia police investigative report suggests a number of changes in the wake of the protests, especially in protecting the headquarters and improving training.

They include installing permanent fencing around the department headquarters “to provide necessary protection during future civil unrest incidents or other threats.” The department also should consider design changes to better protect the department's command center and control access to parking around the headquarters.

The report also calls for offering refresher training of all officers in crowd control as well as training command staff and supervisors so they have a better understanding of what is expected. Crowd control teams should train twice a year, while all other officers at least once a year in managing crowds. The department also needs a guide on crowd control including rules regarding the use of force and the equipment and munitions available.

In making arrests, officers should place a tag in handcuffs of protesters that, among other things, should include: the name of the arresting officer, charges, injuries and whether force was used in the arrest.

Among other recommendations offered in the 92-page report:

Creating a “Real-Time Crime and Intelligence Center” to better coordinate sharing of information.

Conducting exercises at least once a year for department leaders to practice large-scale emergencies and work with other city departments to better understand how they can help.

Having equipment for officers handling crowd control at police headquarters and have other equipment placed off site so it away from protests.

Determining where to move police operations if the department cannot use the headquarters.

Hosting more events with community leaders to improve communication.

Columbia police have already taken several steps, according to the report, including distributing a centralized intelligence bulletin to all officers and improving communication with partner agencies for “a more holistic intelligence picture” and improving planning that include triggers when to move and shift personnel.

Check back for updates to this story.