Columbia panel featuring 2 mayor candidates will tackle solutions to city's high taxes

COLUMBIA — Columbia will begin tackling an economic study that found high taxes are stifling growth in the area, an issue set to play a role in a busy election year over the objections of some leaders.

The study commissioned by the city and presented to Columbia City Council in late 2020 found high combined taxes of the city, Richland County and school districts were discouraging investment, holding down property values and causing Columbia's population and job growth to lag behind other large cities in the state.

Now, City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann is pushing for a committee to begin digging into the report and considering possible solutions. Rickenmann and at-large council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Howard Duvall will huddle in an initial working group to begin laying out a process, City Council decided in a vote Feb. 2.

That was over the objections of Duvall, who said the issue should wait until after what is expected to be a lively campaign season that could result in four new faces on the council in 2022.

Rickenmann and Devine have already announced their intentions to run for mayor after Steve Benjamin announced he will not seek a fourth term. In addition to Rickenmann and Devine's council seats, the District 1 seat held by Sam Davis will be open as Davis intends to step down at the end of his term.

"I think that it is not the proper time to bring this study out and start looking for solutions that are going to be almost impossible to find, during a heated election for mayor and three council seats," Duvall told The Post and Courier. "It will give great soundbites for people that want to beat up on the city of Columbia, but it will not produce much if any change in the city of Columbia because the city of Columbia has controlled what it can control, and that's the millage."

Rickenmann, who championed the $25,000 report by economist Rebecca Gunnlaugsson, said beginning work on potential solutions shouldn't wait.

"This has been something before elections season, and we all knew it," Rickenmann said in proposing a committee to fellow council members. "So let's not use elections season to slow anything down, because the reality is this is about Columbia."

Benjamin, while saying he would support Rickenmann's committee, said the city has done its part under his tenure by cutting taxes and incentivizing investment. Any panel convened should have a clear objective, and not simply "admire the problem" and allow Columbia to be a punching bag ahead of the election in November, Benjamin said.

The study found that while the city's property tax rate had decreased 4.4 percent since 2010, Richland County's millage rate went up close to 24 percent, Richland One School District by 15 percent and Richland Two by almost 27 percent.

Changes will require cooperation between the governments and school districts to lower spending, combine services when possible and lobby state lawmakers to overhaul a tax law that caps how much a home's taxable value can rise over a four-year period, the report found.

Repealing all or part of the tax law, Act 388, would raise taxes for many, Benjamin has noted.

"We're going to have to inspire action from others, because we’ve acted," the mayor said in a spirited response to Rickenmann's committee proposal.

Ricknemann suggested a panel with representatives from the city, county, school districts and possibly a member of the business community. At least one member of the group should be someone without political connections to get a taxpayer's perspective, Davis said.

Still, having two members of the city's initial working group seeking the mayor's office presents the chance for political sparks. Devine said she and Rickenmann, both longtime council members, have talked and that the process should remain on task.

The eventual committee tasked with tackling the study will need to be technical, Duvall said, to handle the complex public finance issues.

"I think what's important with this working group is to make sure they are solutions oriented and they don't have any agendas they're bringing to the table other than to solve the problem collectively," Devine said.

Former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson has also announced his intention to run for mayor against Devine and Rickenmann.