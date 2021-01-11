Columbia new zoning maps seek to encourage more walkable, diverse commercial areas

COLUMBIA — Columbia residents who want to know how an overhaul of the city's zoning districts and building guidelines might affect their home or business have time to seek answers.

But what seems clear from planning staff and elected officials as the city prepares to adopt a new map affecting every property in Columbia: what's allowed to be built in traditional neighborhoods and historic districts will for the most part remain unchanged. Instead the updated zoning seeks to encourage walkable, mixed use areas to break up heavily commercial areas into inviting spaces people can live and ship.

So for residents who might have envisioned high-rise apartments or a Walmart on the vacant block enveloped by single-family homes, fear not.

But for those who want to walk from their front door to a nearby coffee shop or bar or drugstore, there could be more options soon.

"Something we're trying to get out to a lot of people first is what's staying the same," city planning director Krista Hampton said. "Largely because this is where we've been getting a lot of questions and anxiety and concerns, is residential districts and neighborhoods. Those are largely staying the same.

"When we were embarking on this process, those areas were not ones that had issues or that we felt like we needed to make improvements."

The city adopted its updated building and development ordinance in August, effective upon the approval of the accompanying maps later this year. The document updates building rules and zoning districts for the first time in more than 40 years, untangles pieced-together regulations and makes it easier to navigating permitting and approval processes, officials say.

For developers and property owners miffed by the difficulty following current rules, the new ones are expected to bring clarity.

"Really the biggest thing is it's so much more user friendly," city zoning administrator Rachel Bailey said.

An updated zoning map with new districts for every property in the city will be approved later this year. A virtual public hearing on the new map will be held Jan. 19, but city officials said they won't immediately vote to adopt the map to allow the public the chance to understand and raise questions amid public meeting constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In light of where we are right now, there hasn't been the level of engagement," City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said. "I sent an email to most of the neighborhood presidents and asked them to participate in the meeting, and a lot of people had no clue."

What's new in the updated map is more variety in traditionally commercial areas, like Two Notch Road, planning officials say.

Instead of swaths of general businesses uses, updated districts will allow for more of a mix of residential and commercial uses. That could ultimately add needed housing, encourage more walkable commercial areas and drive new businesses as brick-and-mortar stores continue to adapt to an online economy, Hampton said.

"That's what we've heard over the years through our different planning processes, is we want to be able to live work and play along these corridors," she said during a public meeting about the new zoning last fall.

Instead of generic commercial districts, the new code includes various levels of activity centers ranging from walkable neighborhood areas with small shops to car-dependent retail hubs like Harbison.

The unified development ordinance and new zoning maps are scheduled to go into effect March 21. Property owners can reference the new regulations at www.weplantogether.org.

Elected officials said they will allow the necessary time for the document and maps to be understood.

"I think we're going to have to slow-pace this the next six months to allow people to be engaged," City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann said. "For many people, their biggest asset is their home and I think they need to understand it."