Columbia neighbors worry about losing 'social Pig' as discount grocer Lidl makes new moves

For more than 30 years, the Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street has been a classic example of the Southern grocery store: locally owned and as reliable as Duke's mayonnaise.

For some Columbia shoppers, the prospect of losing that store to see it replaced by German-owned discount grocer Lidl is frustrating. There are some others, however, who look forward to the bargains and unexpected items carried in a Lidl.

Representatives of Lidl have had new signage approved for the store and will seek permission Thursday to add a liquor store in a former pharmacy next to the grocery Thursday. Even as those plans move forward, the Piggly Wiggly's owner says he has a valid lease and intends to stay open as long as it lasts, though no one has said formally when it ends.

Some shoppers who do not want the changeover are seeking to block the Lidl liquor license application. Any time a new establishment in Columbia wants to sell liquor, the zoning board must approve.

The liquor application drew opposition to the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals that cited the character of the neighborhood, including the fact that Saint Joseph Catholic Church and private school are nearby on Devine Street.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods also used the application as a venue to air their objections to Lidl replacing the longtime Piggly Wiggly.

"I have nothing against Lidl but Lidl needs to find another location," wrote Carol Williams of Rosewood. "Leave our Social Pig alone!"

Shoppers call the location "The Social Pig" because so many people from nearby neighborhoods such as Sherwood Forest, Shandon and Melrose Heights bump into each other there. For its longtime customers, the store's value comes as much from being a gathering place as a grocery.

Reba Hull Campbell has been shopping there for almost 30 years, since she lives within a half-mile of the store, and said she could not be more at home when she is there.

"I just like the feel of the place," Campbell said.

Campbell expects to run into friends and neighbors when she goes there. "It's not called 'The Social Pig' for nothing," she said.

While both Lidl and the Piggly Wiggly are grocery stores, they are quite different in both appearance and in what they carry.

Piggly Wiggly stores are not part of one big company, instead tending to be locally owned by grocers that share a common wholesale supplier. The stores often carry local produce and specialties, in addition to a full selection of meats and grocery staples.

Lee Ann Kornegay of Melrose Heights sees charm in the Piggly Wiggly as a classic American grocery that has changed little in decades.

"I like that it is just an old-school grocery store," Kornegay said.

The store seems committed to the community, featuring local products such as fresh S.C. corn in season, she said.

Kornegay appreciates that people with disabilities have been given opportunities to work there and that the Pig has longtime staff members who stay with the store.

"It's really nice and heartwarming to see the same faces," she said.

Shopping at Lidl is a different experience than at traditional U.S. groceries. Lidl has embraced a business model similar to another German grocery trendsetter, Aldi: have a limited inventory that is focused on store brands at discount prices.

Such limited inventory stores have been winning fans in the United States. A 2019 study by Inmar Analytics projected that such stores, including Lidl, Aldi and Trader Joe's, would post 5 percent growth through 2023 while traditional grocers grow at an 0.5 percent pace.

Like Aldi, Lidl is a no-frills shopping experience, with open cardboard boxes for shoppers to pick items from and customers bagging their own purchases.

The company came to the U.S. in 2017 and has added more than 100 stores, usually building its own new structures rather than an existing grocery site.

For shoppers such as Erin Cook of Shandon, going to Lidl means not always knowing what you will find. She is hoping that the grocery will open downtown at the Devine Street site.

Lidl store adds different sales items constantly, including a section of discount housewares that can have garden tools next to women's clothing or a blood pressure cuff.

Like many shoppers, Cook does not use Lidl as her main grocery store, but instead likes to go bargain-hunting there. When she has business in Lexington, she often plans a visit to the Lidl there into her day.

"It's more about the adventure of going," Cook said.

Some shoppers said they would be interested in having access to a discounter such as Aldi or Lidl in downtown Columbia — but preferably not at the expense of a locally owned Piggly Wiggly.