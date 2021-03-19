Columbia mayoral candidates outline priorities as city to receive $26M in COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA — Federal dollars for COVID-19 relief are flowing into the city, and policymakers are already sharing thoughts on how they feel the money could be best used.

The state's second-largest city is expected to receive $26 million as part of a direct allocation from the latest coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. Provisions allow the money to be used in a variety of ways, including making up budget shortfalls or on infrastructure projects.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said during a City Council meeting March 16 that she had heard from each of the council members with recommendations related to the money.

"I just wanted to reassure you that our team is working with our federal and state partners, our lobbyists, to make sure we're being very thoughtful about the opportunities there and knowing what is eligible and what is not," Wilson told council members. "We’ll have some recommendations for you."

Columbia is in an election year, with three candidates already running to take Mayor Steve Benjamin's seat when he steps down at the end of the year.

Current council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann will leave their posts to run for mayor, both have said. Former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson has also fired up a campaign.

While the relief money will likely begin to be allocated before the new City Council is seated, the candidates have thoughts on how the money could best serve the city and that residents are aware of what's in the bill.

The Post and Courier talked to Johnson, Devine and Rickenmann about how they feel the city could best prioritize the influx of federal cash as the area begins to emerge from the pandemic.

Tameika Isaac Devine

Devine lobbied for local governments to receive direct money from the relief bill for the past several months in her position as board member for the National League of Cities, she said.

Part of the $26 million the city received could go to bolster salaries of employees who worked in person throughout the pandemic, Devine said, such as public works and others who couldn't work from home. The bill allows for salary bumps and bonuses for employees who were front-line workers during COVID-19.

Devine also proposed working with Richland County, which is set to receive $80 million in relief funds, to try to make sure the money stretches as far as possible to help the community, such as partnering on eviction relief.

Federal money could also help with needs the city had before the pandemic and could be used for projects like broadband, she said.

Expanded child tax credits and food-assistance benefits in the bill should also help families combat food insecurity, she said.

The National League of Cities is also lobbying Congress for an infrastructure bill Devine says would address many of the city's needs.

"There will be some other things that the city has had on our wish list that we can actually find some federal resources to help support what we’re doing," she said.

Sam Johnson

Johnson, who worked in Benjamin's office and now works as a policy adviser for Nexsen Pruet, said much of the money should go to community needs and helping people stay afloat during economic hardship.

Small businesses will continue to need help with the incoming federal relief, he said.

"I think as much of the money and effort that can go to our community, the better," Johnson said. "We've got small businesses that are hurting, challenges that they are facing every day just to stay open and deal with the timeline. It's hard to operate for a full year at less than 100 percent capacity, no matter what kind of business it is."

The money could also be used to ensure residents have basic needs and are up to date on utility bills, Johnson said. He pointed to other areas of the relief bill that should help the city, including a $2.5 million allocation to combat homelessness, money for small businesses and other housing assistance.

He said the city should use its resources, perhaps at public sites like parks, to educate small business owners on the resources available.

Daniel Rickenmann

The longtime council member said it will be important to first understand the guidelines from city administrators before assigning priorities for the money.

First responders who worked throughout the pandemic should be rewarded for that service, Rickenmann said. And he added that small businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic and economic downturn would also seem a logical priority.

But before council knows more about the parameters attached to the funding, expounding is difficult. Money could also be used to help ensure the city is better prepared for the next crisis.

"I think once we have the guidelines firmly established, we can begin the debate on what's the best place for it," Rickenmann said.